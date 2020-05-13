IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a fast-growing technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 15th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Kura’s virtual fireside chat will begin at 10:40 AM ET on Thursday, May 14, 2020.



Investors and interested parties may access this live virtual fireside chat from our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 25 locations in five states. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 400 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com .

