MONTREAL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphinat (TSXV: NPA)



Alphinat announces another Canadian provincial government has selected SmartGuide®1 software for secure portal. Initially SmartGuide® will help to deliver on the secure portal applications for their permits and inspection needs. These licenses are unlimited and permit all departments and agencies within this government to rapidly respond with secure portal for citizen and enterprise services to help combat the challenge faced in these trying times and to build long-term resilience for the stakeholders.

Alphinat’s SmartGuide software will be used to help this province to advance fast build and deploy digital services for Web and mobile. SmartGuide was chosen for its ability to be used by all stakeholders such as line of business and IT professionals. Regardless of the underlying IT infrastructure or backoffice solutions they will be able to react quickly for development and deployment of responsive and secure digital services to its citizens and enterprises.

SmartGuide® was recommended by its partners to help the province make timely and sensitive delivery to meet their objective of modernizing their digital permits and licensing service offerings. This investment has just accelerated this province moving toward better servicing their citizens and enterprises with intuitive and easy to use secure digital services. Having to maximize user experience in selfserve and to go to paperless processes. This project has full use of SmartGuide’s powerful development toolset to build and deploy secure digital services to help in these troubling times.



It is this government’s aim to greatly improve on existing methods of creating secure Web and mobile solutions. It will be future proofing the public sector deployment of interoperable digital services for secure cloud and hybrid infrastructures applications. SmartGuide helps in maximizing time-savings and ease of custom programming, promoting better use of existing applications and systems interoperable modernization.

“This improved portal technology for AMANDA2 that will make it easy for security enhancements meeting the immediate SmartGuide will now help deliver better quality and security of digital services helping to digitally serve citizens,” says Curtis Page, Alphinat CEO.

“We deeply appreciate our 2nd Canadian province joining the SmartGuide Enterprise Unlimited family validating critical need for SmartGuide for secure portal solutions. SmartGuide is our innovative application development for Web/mobile technology to best serve the public sector and its constituents,” adds Denis Michaud, Alphinat CSO23. “We continue to strive to meet and exceed the expectations of the Alphinat family by the clients, stakeholders and our partners in these difficult times.”

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make secure low-code/no-code application and portal development a reality and easier for everyone. We enable the people with the vision and process knowledge to create great finished applications that IT can more easily deploy in their secure environments. With SmartGuide we provide an easy to use low-code tool and derivative solutions such as SmartGuide for “Dynamics 3654 targeted for G&Cs that meet the client’s most critical needs empowering all lines of business to leverage their own process knowledge and expertise to self-serve.

SmartGuide brings you new ways to empower the right people with tools for success at the right time in the application development process. At the same time, we are constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler.

So whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built or derivative apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we’re here to help you deploy secure applications in record time.

Alphinat provides a safe and secure workplace and remains an equal opportunity employer promoting our passion for productivity. With that mantra we have issued ourselves a challenge to find and promote the best minds and freely share ideas.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regards to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Curtis Page

Chief Executive Officer, Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799 ext. 225

___________

1 SmartGuide is a trade marks of Alphinat Inc.

2 AMANDA is a register trademark of Calytera

3 CSO2 is Chief Solution and Security Officer

4 “Dynamics 365” and “D365 “are global trademarks of Microsoft Corporation