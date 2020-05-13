IDEX Biometrics ASA will publish its result for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday 14 May 2020, and CEO Vince Graziani and CFO Derek D’Antilio will hold a conference call at 15:00 CET.

Dial in numbers:

Norway: +47 2350 0243

Sweden: +46 8566 42651

United Kingdom: +44 3333 000804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code: 16628677

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics













