Selbyville, Delaware, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market size was valued at $27 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass $55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2026. The report delivers a thorough analysis of the overall market estimations & size, top winning strategies, major investment pockets, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, as well as wavering market trends.

The capability to enhance crop yield, reduce the use of pesticides, improve greenhouse efficiency & productivity, and estimate the labor needs, is boosting the demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric products across the global agriculture sector. Momentous population expansion and rapid urbanization have further led to a tremendous rise in the consumption of food, which is expected to drive the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market demand across the agriculture industry in the coming years.

Rising disposable income levels and increasing consumer concerns around health, grooming, and beauty are driving the demand for a plethora of personal hygiene products across the globe, which is likely to further augment the adoption of polypropylene melt-blown nonwoven fabric products. These products provide a number of benefits to consumers, including bacteria inhibition, adsorption, filtration, and warmth. These benefits, along with its waterproof nature, are likely to impel the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market share to more than USD 10 billion by the end of 2026.

Key reasons for polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market growth:

Rising demand for PPEs owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increasing demand for efficiency and yield optimization across the agricultural sector.

Growing adoption in the cosmetics industry.

2026 forecasts show ‘Industrial’ application segment retaining its dominance:



Polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market from industrial applications is projected to register gains of more than 11% over the forecast timeframe. The significant supply-demand imbalance, growing implementation of advanced, transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence & Internet of Things, coupled with substantial economic development is set to push growth across the industrial sector. Among a plethora of avenues, the material finds widespread applications in antimicrobial nanofibers production across research institutes as well as thermal insulation and acoustic damping in the overall aerospace sector.

North America to retain its top position with regards to revenue:

The North American market landscape is slated to register more than 11% gains throughout the projected timeframe. An increasing number of government regulations coupled with rising environmental awareness has led to a growing preference for eco-friendly disposable products such as baby diapers, which is expected to stimulate polypropylene nonwoven fabrics market in the region in coming years.

Leading market players:

Prominent market players analyzed in the polypropylene nonwoven fabrics industry report include AVGOL, PGI, Fitesa, Kimberly-Clark, Mitsui, PEGAS, Fibertex, and Toray. They have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their stand in the industry.

