Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emulsifiers Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global surfactants market is foreseen to grow with a noticeable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.38% during the forecast period of 2019-2025, progressing from its value of $35.426 billion in the year 2018.



This is reflective of the need for surfactants especially with a wide end-user industry that they cater to including cosmetics, food and beverage, industrial cleaners, paints and coatings, oilfield chemicals, agriculture, and textiles. Emulsifiers also known as emulgents are a specific kind of surfactant primarily used in the food and beverage industry. The emulsifier market is gaining the highest demand from bakery and fast food industries where they are being used in the manufacturing of cakes, ice cream, breads, etc. This application segment is expected to grow with a standard CAGR of 4.70%.



During the forecast period of 2019-2025, the emulsifier market will grow with a standard CAGR of 5.30%, which will be a considerable growth over its size in the year 2018 which stood at $3,928.72 million.



Natural emulsifiers are used for finding a balance between two immiscible liquids. Essentially, emulsifiers are molecules with two different edges- one that has an affinity towards water (hydrophilic) and another that has affinity towards oil (hydrophobic.) Water and oil can only be converted into a smooth and homogenous solution by adding an emulsifier to it. In the early 19th century, egg was started to be used as an emulsifier for food production. In the current scenario, this has been replaced by lecithin obtained from soybeans, a perfect solution for packaged food manufactured for vegans. Two most widely used products that employ emulsifiers are mayonnaise and ice cream. North America with its culture of packaged foods and supermarkets led the emulsifier market in the year 2018. It had a regional share of 31% with maximum usage of emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry.



