Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-phthalate Plasticizers Market by Type (Adipates, Trimellitates, Benzoates, Epoxies, and Others), Application (Flooring & Wall Coverings, Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-phthalate plasticizers market size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020.



The growth of this market is attributed to stringent regulations on phthalate plasticizers due to the harmful effects associated with their use. There is an increased demand for non-phthalate plasticizers in the flooring & wall coverings application in emerging countries of APAC, such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea. However, the high price of non-phthalate plasticizers when compared to phthalate plasticizers is restraining the growth of the non-phthalate plasticizers market. Growing awareness about the harmful effects over the use of phthalate plasticizers is providing growth opportunities for the non-phthalate plasticizers market.

The trimellitates type segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Trimellitates are manufactured by the esterification of C7 to C10 alcohols with trimellitic anhydride (TMA). They impart various properties, such as low volatility, low migration rate, good compatibility with PVC, good outdoor weatherability, plasticizer solvency, high-temperature resistance, and extraction resistance. Trimellitates are used in dashboard PVC skins, and in the insulation or sheathing of electrical cables for high temperature, owing to low volatility properties.

The flooring & wall coverings application to be the largest consumer of non-phthalate plasticizers.

Flooring & wall coverings is one of the largest applications of non-phthalate plasticizers used in flexible PVC. According to the American Chemistry Council, flexible PVC is the second-most commonly used plastic material and is mainly used in the flooring & wall covering application in the construction industry. The low volatility and high extraction resistance properties of non-phthalate plasticizers are driving its demand in the flooring & wall covering application.

APAC is projected to be the largest non-phthalate plasticizers market during the forecast period.

The non-phthalate plasticizers market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flooring & wall coverings market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased consumer spending, and strong economic growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market

4.2 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Type

4.3 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Application

4.4 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Major Countries

4.5 Apac: Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Application and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulations on the Use of Phthalate Plasticizers

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Pvc in Tandem with the Growing Construction Industry in Emerging Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Price of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers in Comparison to Phthalate Plasticizers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Awareness About the Harmful Effects Over the Use of Phthalate Plasticizers

5.2.3.2 Emerging Market for Bio-Based Plasticizers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Poor Performance and Incompatibility of Few Non-Phthalate Plasticizers

5.3 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Manufacturers

5.4.3 Distributors

5.4.4 End-Users

5.5 Operational Data

5.5.1 Gdp by Country

5.5.2 Construction & Packaging Data by Country

5.5.3 Covid-19 Impact on Plastic Demand

6 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adipates

6.2.1 Superior Low-Temperature Properties than Phthalate Plasticizers is Driving the Market

6.3 Trimellitates

6.3.1 Low Volatility, Low Migration Rate, and High Extraction Resistance, to Boost the Market

6.4 Benzoates

6.4.1 High Solvating Power and Low Molecular Weight to Drive the Market

6.5 Epoxies

6.5.1 Improved Heat Stability in the Production of Pvc Article to Boost the Market

6.6 Others

7 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flooring & Wall Covering

7.2.1 Low Volatility and High Extraction Resistance of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers to Boost the Market

7.3 Wire & Cable

7.3.1 Low Volatility of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Make Pvc Effective in High Temperatures and Resistant to Degradation

7.4 Film & Sheet

7.4.1 Superior Properties Imparted by Non-Phthalate Plasticizers to Flexible Pvc are Driving the Market

7.5 Coated Fabrics

7.5.1 Increased Durability and Strong Resistance Properties to Drive the Market

7.6 Consumer Goods

7.6.1 Non-Toxic Nature of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers is Driving Its Use in Pvc for Consumer Goods

7.7 Others

8 Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Apac

8.2.1 China

8.2.1.1 High Growth in the Commercial Building & Construction Industry to have a Positive Impact on the Market

8.2.2 India

8.2.2.1 Growing Urban Construction Projects will Propel the Market

8.2.3 Japan

8.2.3.1 the Increasing Commercial Infrastructure Sector in Japan to Boost the Market

8.2.4 South Korea

8.2.4.1 Flooring & Wall Covering Application to be the Largest Consumer of Non-Phthalate Plasticizers

8.2.5 Taiwan

8.2.5.1 High Investments in Residential Development to Fuel the Market

8.2.6 Indonesia

8.2.6.1 High Investments in Textile and Coated Fabrics to Spur the Market Demand

8.2.7 Rest of Apac

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Us

8.3.1.1 Growing Construction Industry in Suburban Cities to Boost the Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 the Market is Mainly Driven by the Investment in Commercial Infrastructure

8.3.3 Mexico

8.3.3.1 Growth in Commercial Construction is Influencing the Market

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Growing Construction Industry and Presence of Highly Integrated Chemical Parks Boosting the Demand

8.4.2 Italy

8.4.2.1 Presence of Numerous Raw Material Manufacturers is Driving the Market

8.4.3 France

8.4.3.1 Growing Construction and Chemical Industries are Driving the Market

8.4.4 Uk

8.4.4.1 Government Initiatives in the Construction Sector will Boost the Market

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.5.1 Huge Investments in Construction Projects and Regulations for Environmental Protection to Spur the Market

8.4.6 Russia

8.4.6.1 Presence of Growing Chemical Industries in the Country to Drive the Market

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.1.1 Rapid Development in Infrastructure to Spur the Market Growth

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.2.1 Rapid Developments in the Economy, with Growing Construction and Electronics Industries, are Driving the Market

8.5.3 Turkey

8.5.3.1 Growing Economy and Huge Investment in Building & Construction to Boost the Demand

8.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.1.1 Rising Home Ownership and Improving Living Standards to Boost the Market Growth

8.6.2 Argentina

8.6.2.1 Overall Economic Development and Growing Industrial Sector to Drive the Market

8.6.3 Rest of South America

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.4 Business Strategy Excellence

9.5 Ranking of Key Market Players

9.5.1 Basf

9.5.2 Eastman Chemical Company

9.5.3 Exxonmobil

9.5.4 Evonik Industries

9.5.5 Dic Corporation

9.6 Competitive Scenario

9.6.1 New Product Launch

9.6.2 Expansion

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Basf SE

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 Swot Analysis

10.1.5 Winning Imperatives

10.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.1.7 Threat from Competition

10.1.8 Right to Win

10.2 Eastman Chemical Company

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Swot Analysis

10.2.5 Winning Imperatives

10.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.2.7 Threat from Competition

10.2.8 Right to Win

10.3 Evonik Industries AG

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Swot Analysis

10.3.4 Winning Imperatives

10.3.5 Current Focus and Strategies

10.3.6 Threat from Competition

10.3.7 Right to Win

10.4 Exxonmobil

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Swot Analysis

10.4.4 Winning Imperatives

10.4.5 Publisher View

10.5 DIC Corporation

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Products Offered

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.5.4 Swot Analysis

10.5.5 Winning Imperatives

10.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies

10.5.7 Threat from Competitors

10.5.8 Right to Win

10.6 Perstorp

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.6.3 Recent Developments

10.6.4 Publisher View

10.7 Lanxess AG

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.7.3 Publisher View

10.8 KLJ Group

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Products Offered

10.8.3 Publisher View

10.9 Polynt

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.9.3 Publisher View

10.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.10.3 Publisher View

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Oxea Corporation

10.11.2 Hallstar

10.11.3 Kao Corporation

10.11.4 Velsicol Chemical Llc

10.11.5 Valtris Specialty Chemicals

10.11.6 LG Chem

10.11.7 Nan Ya Plastics

10.11.8 Shandong Qilu Plasticizers Co. Ltd.

10.11.9 UPC Technology Corporation

10.11.10 Emerald Performance Materials Llc

11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmlwk4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900