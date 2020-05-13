FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance ®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN ® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today introduced its 2020-2021 Board of Directors.



“I am very pleased to welcome these new representatives from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Charter Communications, Netze BW, and Senet to the Board of Directors," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "As we have grown as an organization our membership composition has broadened, and it is exciting to see the Board also reflect this evolution. I look forward to working with the new Board members to accelerate the growth of LoRaWAN networks, deployments and applications around the world."

New board members include:

Mr. Karthik Ranjan from AWS

Mr. Manish Jindal from Charter Communications

Mr. Matthias Gross from Netze BW GmbH

Mr. Dave Kjendal from Senet

They join the following individuals to make up the full board of directors for 2020-2021:

Mr. Olivier Hersent from Actility

Mr. Wei Ku from Alibaba

Mr. Gary Stuebing from Cisco

Mr. John Brzozowski from MachineQ, a Comcast Company

Mr. Yannick Delibie from Kerlink

Mr. Ronan Le Bras from Orange

Mr. Kaveh Razazian from Sagemcom

Mr. Olivier Beaujard from Semtech

Mr. Joel Huloux from STMicroelectronics

Mr. Yachen Wang from Tencent

Manish Jindal – GVP Wireless Technology R&D at Charter Communications

“I am excited to join the LoRa Alliance BoD and drive the importance of LoRaWAN in LPWAN solutions complementary to other wireless technologies: WiFi, 4G, 5G, etc. With my team’s strong background in standards development I will strive to bring a strong cadence, discipline and expertise in collaborating across different standardization bodies and alliances. I look forward to provide Tier 1 service provider’s prospective and vision of open standardized LPWAN where partners can collaborate and enrich the ecosystem in order to build smarter communities and planet.”

Matthias Gross – Vice President of Netze BW and P&L Responsible for the Grid Services and Telecommunications Business Unit, Serving Utilities, Industry and the Public Sector

“It is an honor to serve on the LoRa Alliance Board. As Netze BW we are currently rolling-out a LoRaWAN network covering initially the south-west of Germany. We will use it to optimize our electricity grid operations, and also offer the network and services to other users, such as municipalities and industry. Using the insights from a network-operator perspective, we would like to contribute to the further development and success of the LoRaWAN standard.”

Dave Kjendal – CTO at Senet

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the other Board Members to help further shape the future of the LoRa Alliance. The work of the LoRa Alliance has been instrumental in operationalizing the delivery of LoRaWAN technology and supporting vendor efforts to drive the rapid pace of adoption. As a founding member of the LoRa Alliance and operator of the largest public, carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in the United States, Senet is particularly interested in continuing to enhance the openness, interoperability and compatibility throughout the entire LoRaWAN ecosystem.”

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN®, and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered trademarks.