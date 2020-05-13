Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity and Trend Analysis, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station can be described as an electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), which is part of an infrastructure responsible for supplying electric energy for recharging plug-in electric vehicles. The global EV charging infrastructure market is projected to reach USD 140.0 billion by 2030, growing at an estimated CAGR of 31.2%. The rapid pace of growth expected to be witnessed within this industry can be attributed to the constant innovation and R&D efforts being carried out for the improvement of EV charging technologies. In addition, increasing demand for electric vehicles and government funding and incentives for adoption of cleaner transport alternatives is expected to further, propel the growth of this market. However, the recent global COVID-19 pandemic and requirement of high initial investment are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the EV charging infrastructure market.



It is worth mentioning that, at present, commercial charging stations are available at various public sites, thereby enabling users of electric vehicles to charge their equipment easily at various commonly frequented places, such as shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and highways. As per our estimates, the market for commercial electric vehicle charging stations is likely to grow at an estimated CAGR of 39.1%, during the period 2020-2030.



Further, slow AC charging is presently the most common method of charging electric vehicles owing to the cost-related advantages that this alternative offers. Therefore, we believe that AC charging stations are likely to capture the largest market share (80%) of the overall market, throughout the forecast period. In addition, the growing demand for solutions that enable charging of electric vehicles at home, workplace and a parking space is anticipated to drive the growth of the market for Level 2 chargers. Figure 1.1 below presents the fastest-growing EV charging infrastructure market for the period 2019-2030.



The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market: Global Opportunity and Trend Analysis, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current landscape of industry players that are offering electric vehicle charging infrastructure and related services.



Amongst other elements, the report features:



A quantitative analysis of the current and future market opportunity, over the period 2019-2030.

A qualitative analysis of key market trends, growth drivers, constraints, and upcoming opportunity areas, within the electric charging infrastructure market.

Detailed discussion on the likely impact that the recent COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have on the electric vehicles industry.

Informed insights on the competitive landscape of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Overview

3.1.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



4. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Product Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

4.2. AC Charging

4.2.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

4.3. DC Charging

4.3.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

4.4. Wireless Charging

4.4.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030



5. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Application

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

5.2. Personal

5.2.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030



6. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Charging Levels

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

6.2. Level 1

6.2.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

6.3. Level 2

6.3.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

6.4. Level 3

6.4.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030



7. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Geography

7.1. Market Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

7.2. North America

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

7.2.2.1 Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.2.2 Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.2.4. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.3. US

7.2.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.3.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.4.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.2.4.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Market Overview

7.3.2. Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

7.3.2.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.2.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.2.4. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.3. Norway

7.3.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.3.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.3.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.5.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.5.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.6.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.6.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.3.6.3 Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4. APAC

7.4.1. Market Overview

7.4.2. Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

7.4.2.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.2.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.2.4. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.3. China

7.4.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.3.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.4.. South Korea

7.4.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.4.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.4.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.5. Japan

7.4.5.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.5.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.5.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.6. Rest of APAC

7.4.6.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.6.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.4.6.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5. Rest of the World

7.5.1. Market Overview

7.5.2. Market Size and Analysis,2019-2030

7.5.2.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.2.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.2.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.2.4. Market Size and Analysis, by Countries, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.3. Middle East

7.5.3.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.3.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.3.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.4. Africa

7.5.4.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.4.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.4.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.5. Latin America

7.5.5.1. Market Size and Analysis, by Product Type, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.5.2. Market Size and Analysis, by Application, 2019-2030 ($Million)

7.5.5.3. Market Size and Analysis, by Charging Level, 2019-2030 ($Million)



8. Company Profiles

8.1. ABB Ltd.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Key Developments and Strategies

8.2. ChargePoint, Inc.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Key Developments and Strategies

8.3. Siemens

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Key Developments and Strategies

8.4. XCharge

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Key Developments and Strategies

8.5. Tesla

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Key Developments and Strategie

8.6. Eaton Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Key Developments and Strategie

8.7. Heliox

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Overview

8.7.3 Key Developments and Strategies

8.8. Webasto Charging Systems

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Overview

8.8.3 Key Developments and Strategie

8.9. ClipperCreek, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Overview

8.9.3 Key Developments and Strategies

8.1. EVBOX

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Overview

8.10.3 Key Developments and Strategies



9. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jomtxm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900