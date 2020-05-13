TAMPA, Fla., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ: KFRC) is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:



Baird's 2020 Virtual Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 3, 2020 at 11:25 a.m Eastern. A link to the live Baird conference webcast and presentation can be accessed on Kforce's web site at www.kforce.com in the Investor Relations section under “Events and Presentations”.

Stifel’s 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2020. A link to the presentation can be accessed on Kforce's website at www.kforce.com in the Investor Relations section under “Events and Presentations.”

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of Technology and Finance and Accounting. Each year, through our network of approximately 50 offices and two national delivery centers, we provide opportunities for over 30,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.kforce.com.

All statements in this press release, other than those of a historical nature, are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the secular drivers of technology, the pace of digital transformation, the Firm’s opportunity to continue investing in its future growth, returning capital to its shareholders including the intent and ability to declare and pay quarterly dividends, and maintaining sufficient flexibility to pursue acquisitions and make other strategic investments. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: business conditions, growth rate in temporary staffing and the general economy; competitive factors; risks due to shifts in the market demand; a reduction in the supply of consultants and candidates or the Firm’s ability to attract and retain such individuals; the success of the Firm in attracting and retaining its management team and key operating employees; the impacts (direct and indirect) of COVID-19 on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; changes in the service mix; ability of the Firm to repurchase shares; the occurrence of unanticipated expenses; the effect of adverse weather conditions; changes in our effective tax rate; changes in government regulations, laws and policies that are adverse to our businesses; risk of contract performance, delays or termination or the failure to obtain new assignments or contracts, or funding under contracts; changes in client demand and our ability to adapt to such changes; continued performance of and improvements to our enterprise information systems, ability to successfully manage outstanding litigation or other legal matters and the risk factors listed from time to time in the Firm’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Firm’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, as well as assumptions regarding the foregoing. In particular, the Firm makes no assurances that: we will successfully manage risks to our revenue stream; or we will successfully put into place the people and processes that will create future success. The terms “should,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “foresee,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof contained in this press release identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and the Firm undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.