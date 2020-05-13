Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market by Component (Platform and Services), Provider (Application, Middleware, and Infrastructure), Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Application Area (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3% during the forecast period.



Various factors, such as increasing venture capital funding and investments in the blockchain technology, growing need to simplify business processes and create business transparency and immutability, reduction in operational cost, and increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management are expected to drive the market. However, uncertain regulatory and compliance environment and limited availability of technical skillsets for implementing the blockchain technology may restrain the blockchain market growth.



Based on application area, the retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on application area, the retail and eCommerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the blockchain market during the forecast period. Retail and eCommerce organizations are making huge investments to enhance customer experience. The use of blockchain payments in the retail and eCommerce industry has increased during COVID-19 as several end-users are opting for use of cryptocurrency over conventional payment options. The blockchain technology is progressively elevating the customer experience. With positive customer experience, retail and eCommerce businesses are expected to achieve customer loyalty. The blockchain technology enables retailers to use smart contracts for settling any conflict related to customers without any intervention of the court.



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the blockchain market during the forecast period. The availability of sufficient capital and other resources to incorporate newer technologies is expected to enable large enterprises to take the lead in the market. Another factor that contributes to a higher market share of large enterprises in the blockchain market is the high investments in R&D activities to develop best-fit technology to enhance an organization's business efficiency.



Among regions, North America to account for the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global blockchain market in 2020, as the region is an early adopter of the blockchain technology. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The regional presence of key industry players offering blockchain technology solutions is the main factor driving the North American blockchain market.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several new startups in APAC have entered the blockchain market and started developing blockchain solutions. Investors are investing in startups that are helping these small firms innovate the blockchain technology. The integration of the blockchain technology to transform business processes in the developing countries of APAC could boost the blockchain market growth in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Blockchain Market, by Component, 2020 Vs 2025

4.3 Market, by Service, 2020 Vs 2025

4.4 Market, by Provider, 2020 Vs 2025

4.5 Market, by Type, 2020 Vs 2025

4.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.7 Blockchain Market, by Application Area, 2018-2025

4.8 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Venture Capital Funding and Investments in Blockchain Technology

5.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in Retail and Supply Chain Management

5.2.1.3 Simplification of Processes Along With Transparency and Immutability

5.2.1.4 Lower Operational Costs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory and Compliance Environment

5.2.2.2 Limited Availability of Technical Skillsets to Implement the Blockchain Technology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

5.2.3.2 Extensive Use of Blockchain Solutions in Iot, Banking, and Cybersecurity

5.2.3.3 High Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities

5.2.3.4 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security, Privacy, and Control of Blockchain Transactions

5.2.4.2 Opposition from Incumbents

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Blockchain Ecosystem

5.5 Blockchain Associations and Consortiums

5.5.1 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

5.5.2 Hyperledger Consortium

5.5.3 Global Blockchain Business Council

5.5.4 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium

5.5.5 R3Cev Blockchain Consortium

5.5.6 Continuous Linked Settlement Group

5.5.7 Global Payments Steering Group

5.5.8 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium

5.5.9 Culedger

5.5.10 Wall Street Blockchain Alliance

5.5.11 Other Blockchain Associations

5.6 Steps Involved in the Implementation of Blockchain Technology

5.7 Use Cases

5.7.1 Smart Dubai Initiative Uses Blockchain Technology for Smart Transformation

5.7.2 Id2020 Partnership

5.7.3 Blockchain Project for Supply Chain and Inventory Management

5.7.4 Adoption of Blockchain Technology Esolutions in the Estonian Government

5.7.5 the Use of Blockchain for Smart Contracts

5.7.6 IBM Tied Up With Walmart (US) to Track Pork in China and Mangoes in the Us for Ensuring Food Safety

5.7.7 Blockchain for Know Your Customer Compliance in Retail

5.7.8 Blockchain Technology for Automated Customer Services

5.7.9 Blockchain Project for Supply Chain and Inventory Management



6 Blockchain Market: Covid-19 Impact

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Covid-19 Developments



7 Blockchain Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Platform

7.2.1 Platform: Market Drivers

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Blockchain Market Drivers

7.3.2 Technology Advisory and Consulting Services

7.3.3 Development and Integration Services

7.3.4 Support and Maintenance



8 Blockchain Market, by Provider

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Application Providers

8.2.1 Application Providers: Market Drivers

8.3 Middleware Providers

8.3.1 Middleware Providers: Market Drivers

8.4 Infrastructure Providers

8.4.1 Infrastructure Providers: Blockchain Market Drivers



9 Blockchain Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Public

9.2.1 Public: Market Drivers

9.3 Private

9.3.1 Private: Blockchain Market Drivers

9.4 Hybrid

9.4.1 Hybrid: Market Drivers



10 Blockchain Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Blockchain Market Drivers

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



11 Blockchain Market, by Application Area

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transportation and Logistics

11.3 Agriculture and Food

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Energy and Utilities

11.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.7 Media, Advertising, and Entertainment

11.8 Banking and Financial Services

11.9 Insurance

11.10 IT and Telecom

11.11 Retail and Ecommerce

11.12 Government

11.13 Other Application Areas



12 Blockchain Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (24 Players)

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence (24 Players)

13.7 Ranking of Key Players in the Blockchain Market, 2020



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 AWS

14.4 Microsoft

14.5 SAP

14.6 Intel

14.7 Oracle

14.8 Huawei

14.9 Bitfury

14.10 Guardtime

14.11 Digital Asset Holdings

14.12 Chain

14.13 Blockcypher

14.14 Symbiont

14.15 Bigchaindb

14.16 Applied Blockchain

14.17 Recordskeeper

14.18 Blockpoint

14.19 Auxesis Group

14.20 Btl Group

14.21 Blockchain Foundry

14.22 Alphapoint

14.23 Factom

14.24 Spinsys

14.25 Consensys

14.26 Infosys

14.27 Ixledger

14.28 Ntt Data

14.29 Stratis

14.30 Cegeka

14.31 Earthport

14.32 Right-To-Win



