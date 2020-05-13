Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Market by Component (Platform and Services), Provider (Application, Middleware, and Infrastructure), Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), Organization Size, Application Area (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3% during the forecast period.
Various factors, such as increasing venture capital funding and investments in the blockchain technology, growing need to simplify business processes and create business transparency and immutability, reduction in operational cost, and increasing popularity of blockchain technology in retail and supply chain management are expected to drive the market. However, uncertain regulatory and compliance environment and limited availability of technical skillsets for implementing the blockchain technology may restrain the blockchain market growth.
Based on application area, the retail and eCommerce segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on application area, the retail and eCommerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the blockchain market during the forecast period. Retail and eCommerce organizations are making huge investments to enhance customer experience. The use of blockchain payments in the retail and eCommerce industry has increased during COVID-19 as several end-users are opting for use of cryptocurrency over conventional payment options. The blockchain technology is progressively elevating the customer experience. With positive customer experience, retail and eCommerce businesses are expected to achieve customer loyalty. The blockchain technology enables retailers to use smart contracts for settling any conflict related to customers without any intervention of the court.
Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the blockchain market during the forecast period. The availability of sufficient capital and other resources to incorporate newer technologies is expected to enable large enterprises to take the lead in the market. Another factor that contributes to a higher market share of large enterprises in the blockchain market is the high investments in R&D activities to develop best-fit technology to enhance an organization's business efficiency.
Among regions, North America to account for the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size and dominate the global blockchain market in 2020, as the region is an early adopter of the blockchain technology. North America is considered the most advanced region in terms of technology adoption and infrastructure. The regional presence of key industry players offering blockchain technology solutions is the main factor driving the North American blockchain market.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Several new startups in APAC have entered the blockchain market and started developing blockchain solutions. Investors are investing in startups that are helping these small firms innovate the blockchain technology. The integration of the blockchain technology to transform business processes in the developing countries of APAC could boost the blockchain market growth in APAC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Blockchain Market, by Component, 2020 Vs 2025
4.3 Market, by Service, 2020 Vs 2025
4.4 Market, by Provider, 2020 Vs 2025
4.5 Market, by Type, 2020 Vs 2025
4.6 Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.7 Blockchain Market, by Application Area, 2018-2025
4.8 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Venture Capital Funding and Investments in Blockchain Technology
5.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in Retail and Supply Chain Management
5.2.1.3 Simplification of Processes Along With Transparency and Immutability
5.2.1.4 Lower Operational Costs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Uncertain Regulatory and Compliance Environment
5.2.2.2 Limited Availability of Technical Skillsets to Implement the Blockchain Technology
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rising Government Initiatives
5.2.3.2 Extensive Use of Blockchain Solutions in Iot, Banking, and Cybersecurity
5.2.3.3 High Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Payments, Smart Contracts, and Digital Identities
5.2.3.4 Increasing Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis, Enhanced Visibility, and Proactive Maintenance
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Security, Privacy, and Control of Blockchain Transactions
5.2.4.2 Opposition from Incumbents
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Blockchain Ecosystem
5.5 Blockchain Associations and Consortiums
5.5.1 Enterprise Ethereum Alliance
5.5.2 Hyperledger Consortium
5.5.3 Global Blockchain Business Council
5.5.4 Blockchain Collaborative Consortium
5.5.5 R3Cev Blockchain Consortium
5.5.6 Continuous Linked Settlement Group
5.5.7 Global Payments Steering Group
5.5.8 Financial Blockchain Shenzhen Consortium
5.5.9 Culedger
5.5.10 Wall Street Blockchain Alliance
5.5.11 Other Blockchain Associations
5.6 Steps Involved in the Implementation of Blockchain Technology
5.7 Use Cases
5.7.1 Smart Dubai Initiative Uses Blockchain Technology for Smart Transformation
5.7.2 Id2020 Partnership
5.7.3 Blockchain Project for Supply Chain and Inventory Management
5.7.4 Adoption of Blockchain Technology Esolutions in the Estonian Government
5.7.5 the Use of Blockchain for Smart Contracts
5.7.6 IBM Tied Up With Walmart (US) to Track Pork in China and Mangoes in the Us for Ensuring Food Safety
5.7.7 Blockchain for Know Your Customer Compliance in Retail
5.7.8 Blockchain Technology for Automated Customer Services
5.7.9 Blockchain Project for Supply Chain and Inventory Management
6 Blockchain Market: Covid-19 Impact
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Covid-19 Developments
7 Blockchain Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Platform
7.2.1 Platform: Market Drivers
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Services: Blockchain Market Drivers
7.3.2 Technology Advisory and Consulting Services
7.3.3 Development and Integration Services
7.3.4 Support and Maintenance
8 Blockchain Market, by Provider
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Application Providers
8.2.1 Application Providers: Market Drivers
8.3 Middleware Providers
8.3.1 Middleware Providers: Market Drivers
8.4 Infrastructure Providers
8.4.1 Infrastructure Providers: Blockchain Market Drivers
9 Blockchain Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Public
9.2.1 Public: Market Drivers
9.3 Private
9.3.1 Private: Blockchain Market Drivers
9.4 Hybrid
9.4.1 Hybrid: Market Drivers
10 Blockchain Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Blockchain Market Drivers
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
11 Blockchain Market, by Application Area
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Transportation and Logistics
11.3 Agriculture and Food
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Energy and Utilities
11.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.7 Media, Advertising, and Entertainment
11.8 Banking and Financial Services
11.9 Insurance
11.10 IT and Telecom
11.11 Retail and Ecommerce
11.12 Government
11.13 Other Application Areas
12 Blockchain Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.6 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Evaluation Framework
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (24 Players)
13.6 Business Strategy Excellence (24 Players)
13.7 Ranking of Key Players in the Blockchain Market, 2020
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 IBM
14.3 AWS
14.4 Microsoft
14.5 SAP
14.6 Intel
14.7 Oracle
14.8 Huawei
14.9 Bitfury
14.10 Guardtime
14.11 Digital Asset Holdings
14.12 Chain
14.13 Blockcypher
14.14 Symbiont
14.15 Bigchaindb
14.16 Applied Blockchain
14.17 Recordskeeper
14.18 Blockpoint
14.19 Auxesis Group
14.20 Btl Group
14.21 Blockchain Foundry
14.22 Alphapoint
14.23 Factom
14.24 Spinsys
14.25 Consensys
14.26 Infosys
14.27 Ixledger
14.28 Ntt Data
14.29 Stratis
14.30 Cegeka
14.31 Earthport
14.32 Right-To-Win
