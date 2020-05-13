Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition Coatings Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for the physical vapor deposition coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period. Demand from the Electronics sector is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.
High competition from other technologies is likely to hinder the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific has dominated the market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Electrical and Electronics industry to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The physical vapor deposition coatings market is fragmented in nature. Some of the Mjaor players are PLATIT AG, IHI HAUZER B.V., KOLZER SRL, Oerlikon, and Richter Precision, Inc. among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumption
1.2 Scope of the Study
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Demand from the Electronics Sector
4.1.2 Increasing Usage in the Medical Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Declining Machine Tool Production
4.2.2 Slowdown in Automotive Production
4.2.3 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Various Industries
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technological Snapshot
4.5.1 Thermal Evaporation
4.5.2 Sputter Deposition
4.5.3 Arc Vapor Deposition
4.5.4 Ion Implantation
5. MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Substrate
5.1.1 Metals
5.1.2 Plastics
5.1.3 Glass
5.2 Material Type
5.2.1 Metals (Including Alloys)
5.2.2 Ceramics
5.2.3 Other Material Types
5.3 End User
5.3.1 Tools
5.3.2 Components
5.3.2.1 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.2.2 Automotive
5.3.2.3 Electronics and Semiconductors (Including Optics)
5.3.2.4 Power Generation
5.3.2.5 Other Components
5.4 By Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)
6.4.1 Crystallume PVD
6.4.2 HEF
6.4.3 IHI Hauzer BV
6.4.4 IHI Ionbond AG
6.4.5 Impact Coatings AB
6.4.6 Inoxcolorz Private Limited
6.4.7 Japan Coating Center Co. Ltd
6.4.8 Kolzer SRL
6.4.9 Milman Thin Film Systems Pvt Ltd
6.4.10 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
6.4.11 OC Oerlikon Management AG
6.4.12 Platit AG
6.4.13 Red Spot Paint & Varnish Company Inc.
6.4.14 Richter Precision Inc.
6.4.15 Sputtek Coatings
6.4.16 Stanch Stainless Steel Co. Ltd
6.4.17 Surface Modification Technologies
6.4.18 Tekniker
6.4.19 voestalpine eifeler Group
7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Ongoing Research and Development (R&D) in the Field of PVD Coatings
8. DISCLAIMER
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ik9zco
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: