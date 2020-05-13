Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-NSCLC) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted ALK NSCLCepidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-NSCLC) Understanding



Lung cancer mainly begins in the lungs, and it may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain. However, cancer from other organs may also spread to the lungs. When cancer cells spread from one organ to another, they are called metastases.



There are mainly two types of lung cancer small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC can be defined as any type of epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC. It is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas. In these subtypes adenocarcinoma accounts for highest number of cases, i.e., approximately 47% followed by Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma.



There are several genetic mutations identified to play a major role in the progression of this indication. Mutations in EGFR, KRAS, and ALK are mutually exclusive in patients with NSCLC, and the presence of one mutation instead of another can influence response to targeted therapy. There are several mutations associated with NSCLC but the most common are EGFR, KRAS, ROS-1, BRAF, C-Met, PD-L1 expression and others. Among all the mutations ALK mutation accounted for approximately 4% of the total cases of NSCLC.



ALK-positive mutation was discovered in 2007. ALK-positive lung cancers harbor a gene rearrangement referred to as the EML4-ALK fusion gene, compose a subset of tumors for which medical treatment has expanded rapidly (along with survival) in the past few years. An ALK mutation is diagnosed by molecular profiling of a sample of the tumor. It's important in doing this testing that an adequate supply of tissue from either a lung biopsy or lung cancer surgery is obtained. Researchers are also looking at ways to determine if an ALK mutation is present before genetic testing is done, or could substitute for genetic testing.



Scope of the Report

The ALK NSCLC report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The ALK NSCLC Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of ALK NSCLC in the seven major markets (7MM: United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan).

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of ALK NSCLC in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of ALK NSCLC.

The report provides the segmentation of the ALK NSCLC epidemiology by total Incidence of NSCLC in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the ALK NSCLC epidemiology by total diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the ALK NSCLC epidemiology by Histology in the 7MM.

The report provides the segmentation of the ALK NSCLC epidemiology by Treated Patient Pool of ALK NSCLC in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Incident Cases according to segmentation: Histology, ALK-NSCLC

Treated cases of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer across the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2017-2030)?

What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

Reasons to buy



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market

Quantify patient populations in the global Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer population by its severity

The Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and PhD level epidemiologists

The Anaplastic lymphoma kinase-Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

