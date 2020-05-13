Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-NSCLC) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted ALK NSCLCepidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Anaplastic lymphoma kinase Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (ALK-NSCLC) Understanding
Lung cancer mainly begins in the lungs, and it may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, such as the brain. However, cancer from other organs may also spread to the lungs. When cancer cells spread from one organ to another, they are called metastases.
There are mainly two types of lung cancer small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). NSCLC can be defined as any type of epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC. It is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas. In these subtypes adenocarcinoma accounts for highest number of cases, i.e., approximately 47% followed by Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma.
There are several genetic mutations identified to play a major role in the progression of this indication. Mutations in EGFR, KRAS, and ALK are mutually exclusive in patients with NSCLC, and the presence of one mutation instead of another can influence response to targeted therapy. There are several mutations associated with NSCLC but the most common are EGFR, KRAS, ROS-1, BRAF, C-Met, PD-L1 expression and others. Among all the mutations ALK mutation accounted for approximately 4% of the total cases of NSCLC.
ALK-positive mutation was discovered in 2007. ALK-positive lung cancers harbor a gene rearrangement referred to as the EML4-ALK fusion gene, compose a subset of tumors for which medical treatment has expanded rapidly (along with survival) in the past few years. An ALK mutation is diagnosed by molecular profiling of a sample of the tumor. It's important in doing this testing that an adequate supply of tissue from either a lung biopsy or lung cancer surgery is obtained. Researchers are also looking at ways to determine if an ALK mutation is present before genetic testing is done, or could substitute for genetic testing.
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of ALK-NSCLC
3. SWOT Analysis of ALK-NSCLC
4. ALK-NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Total Incidence Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2017: By Country
4.2. Total Incidence Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2030: By Country
5. ALK-Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC
5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC
5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer
5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC
5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC
6. Diagnosis of NSCLC
6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC
6.2. Stages of NSCLC
6.3. Staging System
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM
7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM
7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM
7.4. The United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States
7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States
7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States
7.4.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in the United States
7.4.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United States
8. EU-5 Epidemiology
8.1. Germany
8.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany
8.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany
8.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany
8.1.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in Germany
8.1.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Germany
8.2. France
8.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France
8.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France
8.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France
8.2.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in France
8.2.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in France
8.3. Italy
8.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy
8.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy
8.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy
8.3.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in Italy
8.3.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Italy
8.4. Spain
8.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain
8.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain
8.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain
8.4.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in Spain
8.4.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Spain
8.5. The United Kingdom
8.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom
8.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom
8.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom
8.5.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in the United Kingdom
8.5.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in the United Kingdom
9. Japan Epidemiology
9.1. Japan
9.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan
9.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan
9.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan
9.1.4. Total ALK NSCLC cases in Japan
9.1.5. Total ALK NSCLC Treated patient Pool in Japan
10. Appendix
10.1. Bibliography
10.2. Report Methodology
11. Publisher Capabilities
12. Disclaimer
13. About the Publisher
