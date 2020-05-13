Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BRAF Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the BRAF Mutated NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the BRAF Mutated NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
The BRAF Mutated NSCLC market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, BRAF Mutated NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted BRAF Mutated NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major fmarkets. The Report also covers current BRAF Mutated NSCLC treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. It can be defined as any type of epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC. It is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas. In these subtypes adenocarcinoma accounts for highest number of cases, i.e., approximately 47% followed by Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma.
There are several mutation associated with NSCLC but the most common are EGFR, KRAS, ROS-1 , BRAF , BRAF , PD-L1 expression and others. Among all the mutations BRAF accounted for approximately 5% of the total cases of NSCLC.
BRAF mutated NSCLC is now recognized as a rare form of lung cancer. The biologic behavior of BRAF mutated lung tumors tends to be more aggressive. The one unique aspects of BRAF mutated NSCLC, which differentiates it from other molecularly driven tumors such as EGFR, ALK, and ROS1, is that patients with BRAF V600E-mutant NSCLC tend to be patients with a smoking history. The BRAF gene encodes for a serine/threonine kinase that belongs to the RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK axis that regulates cellular growth.
Key Findings
According to the publisher BRAF Mutated NSCLC market in the 7MM is expected to change during the study period 2017-2030.The therapeutic market of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in seven major markets was found to be USD 273 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017-2030).
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Reasons to buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of BRAF Mutated NSCLC
3. SWOT Analysis of BRAF Mutated NSCLC
4. BRAF NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2017: By Country
4.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2030: By Country
5. BRAF Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC
5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC
5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer
5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC
5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC
6. Diagnosis of NSCLC
6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC
6.2. Stages of NSCLC
6.3. Staging System
7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM
7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM
7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM
7.4. The United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States
7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States
7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States
7.4.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in the United States
8. EU-5 Epidemiology
8.1. Germany
8.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany
8.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany
8.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany
8.1.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Germany
8.2. France
8.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France
8.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France
8.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France
8.2.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in France
8.3. Italy
8.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy
8.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy
8.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy
8.3.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Italy
8.4. Spain
8.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain
8.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain
8.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain
8.4.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Spain
8.5. The United Kingdom
8.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom
8.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom
8.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom
8.5.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in the United Kingdom
9. Japan Epidemiology
9.1. Japan
9.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan
9.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan
9.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan
9.1.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Japan
10. Current Treatment Practices: NSCLC
10.1. Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC Treatment Algorithm
10.2. Chemotherapy
10.3. Targeted Therapy
10.4. Immunotherapy
10.5. Surgery
10.6. Radiation Therapy
10.7. Stage-wise Treatment Options of NSCLC
11. Guideline of NSCLC
11.1. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Guidelines: 2020
11.2. The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up
11.3. The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines: 2018
11.4. The Japanese Lung Cancer Society Guideline for NSCLC, Stage IV: 2018
12. Unmet Needs of NSCLC
13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials
14. Marketed Therapies
15. Key Cross
15.1. Tafinlar(Dabrafenib) in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis
15.1.1. Product Description
15.1.2. Regulatory Milestones
15.1.3. Other Developmental Activities
15.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
16. Emerging Therapies
17. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis
17.1. Key Findings
17.2. Market Outlook: 7MM
18. BRAF Mutation - Market Size
18.1. Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC in the 7MM
18.2. Market Size of BRAF-NSCLC by Therapeutic Class in the 7MM
18.3. United States Market Size
18.3.1. Total Market size of BRAF NSCLC in the United States
18.4. EU-5 Market Size
18.4.1. Germany Market Size
18.4.2. France Market Size
18.4.3. Italy Market Size
18.4.4. Spain Market Size
18.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size
18.5. Japan Market Size
18.5.1. Total Market size of BRAF NSCLC in Japan
19. Market Access and Reimbursement of BRAF Mutated NSCLC Therapies
20. Market Drivers of BRAF Mutated NSCLC
21. Market Barriers of BRAF Mutated NSCLC
22. Appendix
22.1. Bibliography
23. Report Methodology
24. Publisher Capabilities
25. Disclaimer
26. About the Publisher
