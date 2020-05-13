Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BRAF Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the BRAF Mutated NSCLC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the BRAF Mutated NSCLC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The BRAF Mutated NSCLC market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, BRAF Mutated NSCLC market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted BRAF Mutated NSCLC market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major fmarkets. The Report also covers current BRAF Mutated NSCLC treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses underlying potential of the market.



Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer accounted for approximately 85% of all lung cancers. It can be defined as any type of epithelial lung cancer other than SCLC. It is mainly subcategorized into adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinomas, large cell carcinomas and several other types that occur less frequently include adenosquamous carcinomas, and sarcomatoid carcinomas. In these subtypes adenocarcinoma accounts for highest number of cases, i.e., approximately 47% followed by Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Large Cell Carcinoma.



There are several mutation associated with NSCLC but the most common are EGFR, KRAS, ROS-1 , BRAF , BRAF , PD-L1 expression and others. Among all the mutations BRAF accounted for approximately 5% of the total cases of NSCLC.



BRAF mutated NSCLC is now recognized as a rare form of lung cancer. The biologic behavior of BRAF mutated lung tumors tends to be more aggressive. The one unique aspects of BRAF mutated NSCLC, which differentiates it from other molecularly driven tumors such as EGFR, ALK, and ROS1, is that patients with BRAF V600E-mutant NSCLC tend to be patients with a smoking history. The BRAF gene encodes for a serine/threonine kinase that belongs to the RAS-RAF-MEK-ERK axis that regulates cellular growth.



Key Findings



According to the publisher BRAF Mutated NSCLC market in the 7MM is expected to change during the study period 2017-2030.The therapeutic market of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in seven major markets was found to be USD 273 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017-2030).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of BRAF Mutated NSCLC



3. SWOT Analysis of BRAF Mutated NSCLC



4. BRAF NSCLC: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2017: By Country

4.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of NSCLC in 2030: By Country



5. BRAF Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Cellular Classification of NSCLC

5.1.2. Signs and Symptoms of NSCLC

5.1.3. Risk Factors of Lung Cancer

5.1.4. Causes of NSCLC

5.1.5. Disease Biology: NSCLC



6. Diagnosis of NSCLC

6.1. Diagnostic Algorithm for NSCLC

6.2. Stages of NSCLC

6.3. Staging System



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the 7MM

7.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United States

7.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United States

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United States

7.4.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in the United States



8. EU-5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Germany

8.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Germany

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Germany

8.1.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Germany

8.2. France

8.2.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in France

8.2.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in France

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in France

8.2.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in France

8.3. Italy

8.3.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Italy

8.3.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Italy

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Italy

8.3.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Italy

8.4. Spain

8.4.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Spain

8.4.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Spain

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Spain

8.4.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Spain

8.5. The United Kingdom

8.5.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in the United Kingdom

8.5.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in the United Kingdom



9. Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Japan

9.1.1. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients in Japan

9.1.2. Total Incident cases of NSCLC patients by Histology in Japan

9.1.3. Total Diagnosed cases of NSCLC patients by Stages in Japan

9.1.4. Total Incident cases of BRAF Mutated NSCLC in Japan



10. Current Treatment Practices: NSCLC

10.1. Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC Treatment Algorithm

10.2. Chemotherapy

10.3. Targeted Therapy

10.4. Immunotherapy

10.5. Surgery

10.6. Radiation Therapy

10.7. Stage-wise Treatment Options of NSCLC



11. Guideline of NSCLC

11.1. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Guidelines: 2020

11.2. The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment, and Follow-up

11.3. The Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines: 2018

11.4. The Japanese Lung Cancer Society Guideline for NSCLC, Stage IV: 2018



12. Unmet Needs of NSCLC



13. Key Endpoints in NSCLC Clinical Trials



14. Marketed Therapies



15. Key Cross

15.1. Tafinlar(Dabrafenib) in Combination with Mekinist(Trametinib): Novartis

15.1.1. Product Description

15.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

15.1.3. Other Developmental Activities

15.1.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials



16. Emerging Therapies



17. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Seven Major Market Analysis

17.1. Key Findings

17.2. Market Outlook: 7MM



18. BRAF Mutation - Market Size

18.1. Total Market Size of BRAF NSCLC in the 7MM

18.2. Market Size of BRAF-NSCLC by Therapeutic Class in the 7MM

18.3. United States Market Size

18.3.1. Total Market size of BRAF NSCLC in the United States

18.4. EU-5 Market Size

18.4.1. Germany Market Size

18.4.2. France Market Size

18.4.3. Italy Market Size

18.4.4. Spain Market Size

18.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size

18.5. Japan Market Size

18.5.1. Total Market size of BRAF NSCLC in Japan



19. Market Access and Reimbursement of BRAF Mutated NSCLC Therapies



20. Market Drivers of BRAF Mutated NSCLC



21. Market Barriers of BRAF Mutated NSCLC



22. Appendix

22.1. Bibliography



23. Report Methodology



24. Publisher Capabilities



25. Disclaimer



26. About the Publisher



Companies Mentioned



Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Pfizer



