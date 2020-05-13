Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of this approach over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Drug discovery and development is a complex and tedious process that requires a significant amount of resources and capital investment (~USD 2.6 billion). In fact, on an average, the journey from the establishment of initial proof-of-concept to commercial launch, is estimated to take around 10-12 years. However, only a small fraction of early stage therapeutic candidates are able to make it past preclinical testing, into clinical evaluation. Further, even fewer clinical stage candidates are eventually approved for commercialization.



Given the growing complexity in drug discovery research, the overall expenditure on pharmaceutical / biotechnology R&D has steadily increased over time. Specifically, in 2019, R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion, with more than 16,000 drug molecules evaluated during the course of the whole year. The industry is presently under tremendous pressure to not only identify ways to mitigate the risks of failure of drug discovery programs, but also to meet the expectations / medical needs of a growing patient population.



Despite its many advantages, high-throughput screening (HTS) is an expensive process and pharmacological leads generated via this process have been associated with high attrition rates during preclinical development. In addition, this approach is also limited in terms of the number of compounds that can be developed and stored in compound libraries. Fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD), is a relatively new hit screening approach. which has been shown to offer a number of benefits, including a cost advantage and the potential to enable the generation of hits with improved physiochemical properties, over HTS. In this context, it is worth highlighting that three marketed drugs, namely Vemurafenib (ZELBORAF), Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA), and Erdafitinib (BALVERSA), originated from fragment-based library screens.

Nearly 40 candidates discovered via the FBDD approach are in clinical trials. In fact, currently, over 50% of discovery projects are estimated to be using the FBDD approach, which uses biophysical techniques such as X ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance. Further, the availability of bespoke fragment collections designed against individual biological targets / target families is expected to facilitate the discovery of potent pharmaceutical leads against more challenging targets, such as protein-protein interactions and allosteric sites on enzymes.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers along with the information on type of product (library and technology), type of service offered (fragment screening and fragment optimization), type of technique used (X-ray crystallography, nuclear magnetic resonance, surface plasmon resonance, and other screening techniques), other services offered (target identification / validation, hit identification, hit-to-lead / lead generation, lead optimization), and end user (industry, academia, and contract research organizations).

Elaborate profiles of the companies providing libraries and services for fragment-based drug discovery (shortlisted on the basis of the service portfolio and number of fragment screening techniques offered). Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), fragment-based library and service portfolio, information on other drug discovery services, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements, commercialization agreements, distribution and supply agreements, product integration agreements, service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

A detailed analysis on acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2015, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of fragment-based drug discovery library and service providers, based on supplier power (based on the years of experience of service provider) and key specifications, such as type of product, number of screening techniques, and the number of deals signed between 2015-2020.

An analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the use of fragment-based drug discovery approach.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Drug Development

3.3. Drug Discovery Process

3.3.1. Target Identification

3.3.2. Target Validation

3.3.3. Hit Generation

3.3.4. Hit-to-Lead

3.3.5. Lead Optimization

3.4. High-Throughput Screening (HTS) and its Limitations

3.5. Fragment-based Drug Discovery (FBDD)

3.5.1. FBDD Strategies

3.5.2. Screening Techniques Used in FBDD

3.6. Challenges Related to FBDD

3.7. Future Perspectives



4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery: List of Library and Service Providers

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment of Company

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location

4.2.3. Leading Library and Service Providers: Analysis by Number of Products

4.2.4. Analysis by Geography

4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Offered

4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Technique Used

4.2.7. Analysis by Other Services Offered

4.2.8. Analysis by End User

4.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery: List of Libraries and Technologies

4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Product



5. COMPANY PROFILES: FRAGMENT-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY LIBRARY AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. 2bind

5.2.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.3. Charles River Laboratories

5.3.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.4. ChemAxon

5.4.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.5. ComInnex

5.5.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.6. Creative Biolabs

5.6.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.7. Creative Biostructure

5.8. CRELUX

5.8.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.9. Domainex

5.9.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.10. Evotec

5.10.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.11. Red Glead Discovery

5.12. SARomics Biostructures

5.13. Shanghai ChemPartner

5.13.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.14. Sygnature Discovery

5.14.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

5.15. Vernalis Research

5.15.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Partnership Models

6.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Services Market: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

6.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner

6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

6.3.5. Regional Analysis

6.3.6. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements



7. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Scope and Methodology

7.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions

7.4. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in North America

7.5. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Europe

7.6. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Asia-Pacific

7.7. Concluding Remarks



8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Methodology

8.3. Key Parameters

8.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers

8.4.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers based in North America

8.4.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers based in Europe

8.4.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific



9. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Overall Cost Saving Potential Associated with FBDD, 2020-2030

9.5. Concluding Remarks



10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

10.3. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market, 2020-2030

10.4. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by Type of Technique, 2020 and 2030

10.4.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for X-ray Crystallography, 2020-2030

10.4.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, 2020-2030

10.4.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Surface Plasmon Resonance, 2020-2030

10.4.4. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Other Screening Techniques, 2020-2030

10.5. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by Type of Service, 2020 and 2030

10.5.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Library Screening, 2020-2030

10.5.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Fragment Screening, 2020-2030

10.5.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Fragment Optimization, 2020-2030

10.6. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by End User, 2020 and 2030

10.6.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Industry Players, 2020-2030

10.6.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Non-industry Players, 2020-2030

10.7. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020 and 2030

10.7.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in the US, 2020-2030

10.7.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Canada, 2020-2030

10.7.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in the UK, 2020-2030

10.7.4. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in France, 2020-2030

10.7.5. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Germany, 2020-2030

10.7.6. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Spain, 2020-2030

10.7.7. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Italy, 2020-2030

10.7.8. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Rest of Europe, 2020-2030

10.7.9. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in China, 2020-2030

10.7.10. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Japan, 2020-2030

10.7.11. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in India, 2020-2030

10.7.12. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, 2020-2030



11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Edelris

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Interview Transcript: Jean-Yves Ortholand, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer

11.3. SARomics Biostructures

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Interview Transcript: Bjrn Walse, Chief Executive Officer



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bdea5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

