Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Library and Service Providers, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of this approach over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.
Drug discovery and development is a complex and tedious process that requires a significant amount of resources and capital investment (~USD 2.6 billion). In fact, on an average, the journey from the establishment of initial proof-of-concept to commercial launch, is estimated to take around 10-12 years. However, only a small fraction of early stage therapeutic candidates are able to make it past preclinical testing, into clinical evaluation. Further, even fewer clinical stage candidates are eventually approved for commercialization.
Given the growing complexity in drug discovery research, the overall expenditure on pharmaceutical / biotechnology R&D has steadily increased over time. Specifically, in 2019, R&D spending was estimated to be around USD 182 billion, with more than 16,000 drug molecules evaluated during the course of the whole year. The industry is presently under tremendous pressure to not only identify ways to mitigate the risks of failure of drug discovery programs, but also to meet the expectations / medical needs of a growing patient population.
Despite its many advantages, high-throughput screening (HTS) is an expensive process and pharmacological leads generated via this process have been associated with high attrition rates during preclinical development. In addition, this approach is also limited in terms of the number of compounds that can be developed and stored in compound libraries. Fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD), is a relatively new hit screening approach. which has been shown to offer a number of benefits, including a cost advantage and the potential to enable the generation of hits with improved physiochemical properties, over HTS. In this context, it is worth highlighting that three marketed drugs, namely Vemurafenib (ZELBORAF), Venetoclax (VENCLEXTA), and Erdafitinib (BALVERSA), originated from fragment-based library screens.
Nearly 40 candidates discovered via the FBDD approach are in clinical trials. In fact, currently, over 50% of discovery projects are estimated to be using the FBDD approach, which uses biophysical techniques such as X ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance. Further, the availability of bespoke fragment collections designed against individual biological targets / target families is expected to facilitate the discovery of potent pharmaceutical leads against more challenging targets, such as protein-protein interactions and allosteric sites on enzymes.
In addition to other elements, the study includes:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Drug Development
3.3. Drug Discovery Process
3.3.1. Target Identification
3.3.2. Target Validation
3.3.3. Hit Generation
3.3.4. Hit-to-Lead
3.3.5. Lead Optimization
3.4. High-Throughput Screening (HTS) and its Limitations
3.5. Fragment-based Drug Discovery (FBDD)
3.5.1. FBDD Strategies
3.5.2. Screening Techniques Used in FBDD
3.6. Challenges Related to FBDD
3.7. Future Perspectives
4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery: List of Library and Service Providers
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment of Company
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size and Geographical Location
4.2.3. Leading Library and Service Providers: Analysis by Number of Products
4.2.4. Analysis by Geography
4.2.5. Analysis by Type of Service Offered
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Technique Used
4.2.7. Analysis by Other Services Offered
4.2.8. Analysis by End User
4.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery: List of Libraries and Technologies
4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Product
5. COMPANY PROFILES: FRAGMENT-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY LIBRARY AND SERVICE PROVIDERS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. 2bind
5.2.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.3. Charles River Laboratories
5.3.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.4. ChemAxon
5.4.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.5. ComInnex
5.5.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.6. Creative Biolabs
5.6.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.7. Creative Biostructure
5.8. CRELUX
5.8.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.9. Domainex
5.9.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.10. Evotec
5.10.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.11. Red Glead Discovery
5.12. SARomics Biostructures
5.13. Shanghai ChemPartner
5.13.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.14. Sygnature Discovery
5.14.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
5.15. Vernalis Research
5.15.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Partnership Models
6.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Services Market: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
6.3.3. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner
6.3.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
6.3.5. Regional Analysis
6.3.6. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
7. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Scope and Methodology
7.3. Scoring Criteria and Key Assumptions
7.4. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in North America
7.5. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Europe
7.6. Potential Strategic Acquisition Targets in Asia-Pacific
7.7. Concluding Remarks
8. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Methodology
8.3. Key Parameters
8.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers
8.4.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers based in North America
8.4.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers based in Europe
8.4.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Library and Service Providers based in Asia-Pacific
9. COST SAVING ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Key Assumptions and Parameters
9.3. Methodology
9.4. Overall Cost Saving Potential Associated with FBDD, 2020-2030
9.5. Concluding Remarks
10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
10.3. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market, 2020-2030
10.4. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by Type of Technique, 2020 and 2030
10.4.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for X-ray Crystallography, 2020-2030
10.4.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Nuclear Magnetic Resonance, 2020-2030
10.4.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Surface Plasmon Resonance, 2020-2030
10.4.4. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Other Screening Techniques, 2020-2030
10.5. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by Type of Service, 2020 and 2030
10.5.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Library Screening, 2020-2030
10.5.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Fragment Screening, 2020-2030
10.5.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Fragment Optimization, 2020-2030
10.6. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by End User, 2020 and 2030
10.6.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Industry Players, 2020-2030
10.6.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market for Non-industry Players, 2020-2030
10.7. Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market: Distribution by Geography, 2020 and 2030
10.7.1. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in the US, 2020-2030
10.7.2. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Canada, 2020-2030
10.7.3. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in the UK, 2020-2030
10.7.4. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in France, 2020-2030
10.7.5. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Germany, 2020-2030
10.7.6. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Spain, 2020-2030
10.7.7. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Italy, 2020-2030
10.7.8. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Rest of Europe, 2020-2030
10.7.9. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in China, 2020-2030
10.7.10. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Japan, 2020-2030
10.7.11. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in India, 2020-2030
10.7.12. Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, 2020-2030
11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Edelris
11.2.1. Company Snapshot
11.2.2. Interview Transcript: Jean-Yves Ortholand, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer
11.3. SARomics Biostructures
11.3.1. Company Snapshot
11.3.2. Interview Transcript: Bjrn Walse, Chief Executive Officer
12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4bdea5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: