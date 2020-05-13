Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments and acquisitions. Bayer AG acquired Monsanto to become the world's biggest agro-chemicals market leader. Also, FMC Corporation and DuPont announced the signing of a definitive agreement for FMC to acquire the portion of DuPont's crop protection business.



The companies producing biopesticides are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The global biopesticide market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018. This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.



A total of 72 figures/charts and 6 tables are provided in this 126-page report to help in your business decisions.



This report has examined and profiled the world's leading biopesticide producers. Lucintel created profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:



Company overview

Company Description

Corporation Statistics

Biopesticide business overview

Biopesticide Business Segments

Key Differentiators and Strengths

Key Biopesticide Competitors

Products and product positioning

Biopesticide Product Line Overview

Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

Market Positioning in the Global Biopesticide business

Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Production

Global Manufacturing Operations

Strategic Initiatives



The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the biopesticide producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading biopesticide producers, Bayer AG ranks number one, followed by Syngenta AG, BASF, FMC Corporation, Isagro S.p.A., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., and Certis USA all of which are included in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. LEADERSHIP ANALYSIS

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. SYNGENTA AG PROFILE

3.1: Syngenta

3.1.1: Product Portfolio

3.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.1.3: Key Competitors

3.2: Products and Product Positioning

3.2.1: Product Line Overview

3.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

3.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

3.3: Markets and Market Positioning

3.3.1: Revenue Breakdown by Region

3.3.2: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

3.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

3.4: Production/Geographic Footprint

3.5: Marketing and Sales

3.6: Strategic Initiatives



4. BAYER AG PROFILE

4.1: Bayer AG

4.1.1: Product Portfolio

4.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

4.1.3: Key Competitors

4.2: Products and Product Positioning

4.2.1: Product Line Overview

4.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

4.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

4.3: Markets and Market Positioning

4.3.1: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

4.3.2: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

4.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Region

4.4: Production/Geographic footprint

4.5: Marketing and Sales

4.6: Strategic Initiatives



5. BASF PROFILE

5.1: BASF

5.1.1: Product Portfolio

5.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

5.1.3: Key Competitors

5.2: Products and Product Positioning

5.2.1: Product Line Overview

5.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

5.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

5.3: Markets and Market Positioning

5.3.1: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

5.3.2: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

5.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Region

5.4: Production/Geographic Footprint

5.5: Marketing and Sales

5.6: Strategic Initiatives



6. FMC CORPORATION PROFILE

6.1: FMC Corporation

6.1.1: Product Portfolio

6.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

6.1.3: Key Competitors

6.2: Products and Product Positioning

6.2.1: Product Line Overview

6.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segment

6.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

6.3: Markets and Market Positioning

6.3.1: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

6.3.2: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

6.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Region

6.4: Production/Geographic Footprint

6.5: Marketing and Sales

6.6: Strategic Initiatives



7. ISAGRO S.P.A. PROFILE

7.1: Isagro S.p.A.

7.1.1: Product Portfolio

7.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

7.1.3: Key Competitors

7.2: Products and Product Positioning

7.2.1: Product Line Overview

7.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

7.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

7.3: Markets and Market Positioning

7.3.1: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

7.3.2: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

7.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Region

7.4: Production/Geographic Footprint

7.5: Marketing and Sales

7.6: Strategic Initiatives



8. MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. PROFILE

8.1: Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

8.1.1: Product Portfolio

8.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

8.1.3: Key Competitors

8.2: Products and Product Positioning

8.2.1: Product Line Overview

8.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

8.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

8.3: Markets and Market Positioning

8.3.1: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

8.3.2: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

8.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Region

8.4: Production/Geographic Footprint

8.5: Marketing and Sales

8.6: Strategic Initiatives



9. CERTIS USA PROFILE

9.1: Certis USA

9.1.1: Product Portfolio

9.1.2: Key Differentiators and Strengths

9.1.3: Key Competitors

9.2: Products and Product Positioning

9.2.1: Product Line Overview

9.2.2: Product Positioning by Crop Type Market Segments

9.2.3: Biopesticide Market Segmentation by Source/Ingredient Type

9.3: Markets and Market Positioning

9.3.1: Market Position in the Global Biopesticide Business

9.3.2: Revenue Breakdown by Product Type

9.3.3: Revenue Breakdown by Region

9.4: Production/Geographic Footprint

9.5: Marketing and Sales

9.6: Strategic Initiatives



