CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that its chief executive officer, Jeff Goater, will present at the upcoming UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, discussing Surface Oncology's lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27).



The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. EDT. The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations website: investors.surfaceoncology.com .

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Matt Lane

matt@gilmartinir.com

617-901-7698

Media

Tom Donovan

tom@tenbridgecommunications.com

857-559-3397



