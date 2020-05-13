NEWTON, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:KPTI), an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company, today announced a new initiative to donate and distribute 60,000 medical masks to some of the most vulnerable individuals impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including cancer patients, their families, and the healthcare workers caring for them. Karyopharm will donate masks to Family Reach, Myeloma Crowd and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®, three prominent organizations focused on the well-being of cancer patients, to improve the safety and security of the broader cancer community.

As part of this initiative, Family Reach, a national 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to eradicating the financial barriers that accompany a cancer diagnosis through their Financial Treatment Program, will distribute masks to hospitals throughout Massachusetts. Family Reach is addressing specific hospitals from across the state where the need is greatest. In addition, masks are being donated to Myeloma Crowd and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, both patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that offer education and support services to patients with blood cancers, their family members and caregivers, throughout the U.S.

“With often already compromised immune systems, patients with cancer are one of the most at-risk groups to be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharon Shacham, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Karyopharm. “As a trusted partner within the cancer care community across the U.S., as well as a leader in the healthcare ecosystem based in Massachusetts, Karyopharm is pleased to be partnering with three amazing patient-centric organizations to help improve the safety of cancer patients, their families, and supporting healthcare workers.”

“COVID-19 has put the cancer community in even greater danger. Not only are they fighting cancer, but they're running from a pandemic their immune-compromised bodies are unlikely to fight off,” said Carla Tardif, CEO of Family Reach. “Karyopharm's donation of medical masks allows Family Reach to arm our Boston hospital oncology network and the cancer patients they treat with much needed protection.”

“We are extremely eager to partner with Karyopharm on this initiative to deliver necessary and life-saving personal protection equipment to patients, their families, and healthcare providers,” said Myeloma Crowd founder and myeloma patient Jenny Ahlstrom. “Karyopharm continues to show their dedication to improving the lives of patients living with cancer, especially those battling multiple myeloma, which is a shared passion of ours, and we hope we can continue to help improve the health outcomes for those impacted by this common form of blood cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This initiative is part of a larger campaign Karyopharm has embarked upon in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. While the Company continues to focus its efforts on discovering and developing medicines to treat patients with cancer, encouraging pre-clinical evidence has emerged indicating that its lead investigational medicine may also be useful in treating patients with COVID-19. In response, Karyopharm recently initiated and has begun rapidly enrolling patients into a global clinical trial to evaluate low dose oral selinexor, its lead selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compound, in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19. This clinical trial is enrolling patients from across the U.S., Europe, and Israel. Finally, Karyopharm has also been donating, either directly or through third party organizations, additional personal protective equipment to hospitals, clinical trial sites, and patients across the U.S. and around the globe as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing care for patients with cancer. For more information about additional patient support resources available from Karyopharm, please visit www.karyforward.com .

For more information about Karyopharm’s products or clinical trials, please visit www.karyopharm.com or contact the Medical Information department at:

Tel: +1 (888) 209-9326

Email: medicalinformation@karyopharm.com

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an innovation-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm’s lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. A supplemental New Drug Application was accepted by the FDA seeking accelerated approval for selinexor as a new treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com .

About Family Reach

Family Reach is a national organization dedicated to eradicating the financial barriers that accompany a cancer diagnosis, a widespread issue known as Cancer-Related Financial Toxicity (CRFT). We work with patients and healthcare professionals at more than 400 top-tier hospitals and cancer centers, striving to reach more families before they hit critical financial breaking points. Through our solutions-oriented Financial Treatment Program, nationwide events, strategic partnerships, and generous community support, we disrupt how cancer financially affects families. For more information, please visit www.familyreach.org .

About Myeloma Crowd

The Myeloma Crowd is a division of The CrowdCare Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients with rare diseases at each step of their disease journey – from diagnosis, through education, care and on to a cure. For more information, please visit www.myelomacrowd.org.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org.

Contacts:

Investors:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Ian Karp, Vice President, Investor and Public Relations

857-297-2241 | ikarp@karyopharm.com

Media: