DALLAS, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/ .

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until June 3, 2020. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13703347. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com .

About CSW Industrials

CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. CSWI's broad portfolio of leading products provides performance optimizing solutions to its customers. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration ("HVAC/R") applications, building safety products, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com .