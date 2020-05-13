CALABASAS, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Regarding previously announced 12-country, $110 million contract with German auto manufacturing giant, the Company made continued progress with respect to additional NFS Ascent® implementations and anticipates Go Live events in the coming months for the following countries: Singapore and Thailand.
  • Regarding the same contract mentioned above, successfully implemented NETSOL’s full suite NFS Ascent Retail Platform, including its Omni Point of Sale (Omni POS) and Contract Management System (CMS), as well as the Wholesale Finance System (WFS) of its Wholesale Platform, for the same customer in Malaysia.
  • Signed contract with a leading bank in the UK for the implementation of the NFS Ascent Retail platform, including Point of Sale solution and Contract Management System, in the cloud.
  • Went “Live” with NETSOL’s LeaseSoft application for one of the largest independently-owned finance companies in the UK.
  • Otoz entered into a contract with the captive auto finance company of a leading German auto manufacturer in China to launch its pilot car sharing program in China.
  • Successfully delivered Retail system to the Company’s first Ascent customer in North America.
  • Delivered Ascent Retail platform to the captive auto finance company of a notable Japanese equipment manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Implemented the i-OPS (i-operations) system with a leading captive finance company of a notable Japanese bank in Indonesia, allowing their call center workforce to contact prospects and act as an additional channel for lead generation.
  • Successfully upsold system enhancements worth approx. $4.0 million during implementation with the captive auto finance company of a leading German Auto manufacturer in China.
  • Generated nearly $2.0 million by providing additional services and change requests for various customers across multiple regions.
  • In response to the economic slowdown caused by the current global pandemic, implemented a series of cost reduction initiatives and temporary salary reductions, which are expected to generate approx. $5 million in annualized savings.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $13.5 million, compared with $17.1 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to a decrease in total license fees of $2.2 million and a decrease in services revenues of $2.6 million, which was offset by an increase in total maintenance fees of $1.2 million.

  • Total license fees were $312,000, compared with $2.5 million in the prior year period.
  • Total maintenance fees were $4.9 million, compared with $3.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Total services revenues were $8.3 million, compared with $10.9 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.0 million (or 44.5% of net revenues), compared to $8.6 million (or 50.0% of net revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decreases in gross profit and gross profit as a percentage of revenue were primarily due to decreases in revenue by an amount that was greater than the related decreases in cost of revenues, respectively. The decrease in cost of revenues was predominantly driven by decreases in travel, depreciation and amortization and other expenses, which were offset by a slight increase in salaries and consultants’ costs.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 decreased 1% to $6.4 million (or 47.3% of net revenues) from $6.5 million (or 37.7% of net revenues) in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The slight decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to decreases in sales and marketing expenses, depreciation and amortization, and research and development costs, which were offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net income attributable to NETSOL included a $1.8 million gain on foreign currency exchange transactions in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, which was a significant increase compared with a gain of $47,000 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $1.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million, a decrease from $17.0 million at the end of the prior year quarter.

Management Commentary
"The start of the calendar year has been a challenging time for many, but we are pushing ahead and continuing to operate efficiently in this new-normal environment," said company Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “Our operations in the fiscal third quarter were meaningfully impacted by the global slowdown occurring in many of the verticals we serve, including the greater leasing, finance and automotive industries. In direct response to this macroeconomic headwind, we’ve made strategic cost reductions in several key areas, which has allowed us to retain our entire workforce and should result in costs savings of $5 million on an annualized basis.

“Additionally, our team has responded capably through this trial, and we’ve been able to operate uninterrupted since transitioning to a remote work environment. Between system enhancements and change requests with existing customers, we were able to generate an additional $2 million in revenue during the period with another $4 million to be recognized in the next few quarters, which is a testament to the commitment and skill of our implementation groups. While COVID-19 has also impacted our ability to travel and meet face-to-face with prospects, our teams are still very busy in conducting virtual demos, presentations and negotiations.

“Looking ahead, while we’re encouraged by the response we’ve seen in our Chinese operations, we also understand that the roadmap for the rest of the world’s re-opening remains opaque at best. We are continuously monitoring all aspects of our global operations to maximize the health and safety of our workforce while balancing our long-term growth initiatives. As a digital-first and SaaS-focused organization, we are also constantly evaluating innovative and flexible ways to manage our cost structures without impacting the delivery and implementations of projects in all markets.”

Sales Outlook
NETSOL President, Global Sales and Otoz CEO Naeem Ghauri added: “Traditionally, the fiscal fourth quarter is our strongest performance period, and we’re currently tracking in this direction with a backloaded end of the year. We expect to see sequentially stronger revenues and EBITDA, allowing us to close out the year on an upward trajectory. With the global economic outlook still uncertain, we are seeing initial signs of recovery and activity picking up. Overall, we are confident in our ability to grow in fiscal 2021.”

Otoz Update
“Otoz is continuing to gain interest and traction from many different types of prospects,” continued Ghauri. “Auto OEMs, finance companies and dealers are all types of businesses that are looking to deploy our technology to increase fleet utilization and provide more flexible auto ownership models during a time when traditional purchasing models are coming under intense pressure. We are witnessing consumer habits undergo a fundamental change in usage behavior. Otoz is extremely well positioned to benefit from this paradigm shift. Based upon cloud native architecture, our technology can be implemented through a SaaS subscription model, allowing for a low-cost entry point to a wider market.”

Conference Call
NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (May 13, 2020) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0789
International dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcasted live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of NETSOL’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 27, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13703209

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz
Otoz provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. Our suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Our technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as the effect of stay at home orders and social distancing imposed by COVID-19 and its resultant impact on our financials and the world economy that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words “expects,” “anticipates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance, as well as the delay in recovery or a prolonged economic downturn that effects our Company, our customers and the world economy. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
investors@netsoltech.com


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

  As of  As of
ASSETSMarch 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$15,743,328  $17,366,364 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $364,383 and $192,786 12,900,412   12,332,714 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $54,307 and $166,075 - related party 1,332,575   3,266,600 
Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $190,811 and $194,684 15,301,150   14,719,047 
Revenues in excess of billings - related party 8,245   110,827 
Convertible note receivable - related party 4,250,000   3,650,000 
Other current assets 3,593,365   3,146,264 
Total current assets 53,129,075   54,591,816 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 1,282,898   1,281,492 
Property and equipment, net 11,553,814   12,096,855 
Right of use of assets - operating leases 2,690,777   - 
Long term investment 2,329,706   2,653,769 
Other assets 23,066   23,569 
Intangible assets, net 5,880,759   7,332,950 
Goodwill 9,516,568   9,516,568 
Total assets$86,406,663  $87,497,019 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,107,933  $7,476,560 
Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 8,794,858   6,905,597 
Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,146,696   - 
Unearned revenues 3,440,663   5,977,736 
Common stock to be issued 88,324   88,324 
Total current liabilities 20,578,474   20,448,217 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 305,702   564,572 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 1,635,866   - 
Total liabilities 22,520,042   21,012,789 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;   
12,038,697 shares issued and 11,791,194 outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and  
11,911,742 shares issued and 11,664,239 outstanding as of June 30, 2019 120,387   119,117 
Additional paid-in-capital 128,374,098   127,737,999 
Treasury stock (At cost, 247,503 shares and 247,503 shares   
as of March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (1,455,969)  (1,455,969)
Accumulated deficit (35,448,063)  (35,206,898)
Other comprehensive loss (34,065,385)  (33,125,006)
      Total NetSol stockholders' equity 57,525,068   58,069,243 
Non-controlling interest 6,361,553   8,414,987 
Total stockholders' equity 63,886,621   66,484,230 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$86,406,663  $87,497,019 
    


NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

 For the Three Months For the Nine Months
 Ended March 31, Ended March 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019 
Net Revenues:       
License fees$312,133  $2,536,320  $3,375,241  $13,310,002 
Maintenance fees 4,934,635   3,704,756   14,291,959   11,106,155 
Services 8,222,227   10,728,983   24,923,873   25,548,451 
Services - related party 61,842   156,996   202,199   561,619 
Total net revenues 13,530,837   17,127,055   42,793,272   50,526,227 
        
Cost of revenues:       
Salaries and consultants 4,850,438   4,833,611   13,931,274   14,351,227 
Travel 1,052,033   1,793,964   3,967,591   4,652,143 
Depreciation and amortization 737,637   874,654   2,191,654   2,692,306 
Other 868,491   1,067,506   2,767,927   3,176,602 
Total cost of revenues 7,508,599   8,569,735   22,858,446   24,872,278 
        
Gross profit 6,022,238   8,557,320   19,934,826   25,653,949 
        
Operating expenses:       
Selling and marketing 1,587,821   1,864,990   5,189,785   5,614,619 
Depreciation and amortization 206,035   252,442   623,901   658,453 
General and administrative 4,151,394   3,833,209   12,638,797   12,241,988 
Research and development cost 453,050   513,770   1,580,625   1,256,577 
Total operating expenses 6,398,300   6,464,411   20,033,108   19,771,637 
        
Income (loss) from operations (376,062)  2,092,909   (98,282)  5,882,312 
        
Other income and (expenses)       
Gain (loss) on sale of assets 129   16,380   368   65,170 
Interest expense (94,395)  (70,447)  (246,064)  (233,685)
Interest income 448,368   201,084   1,283,279   680,469 
Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 1,770,894   47,218   71,765   2,594,885 
Share of net loss from equity investment (78,502)  (245,389)  (432,522)  (843,373)
Other income 17,012   3,116   243,325   12,998 
Total other income (expenses) 2,063,506   (48,038)  920,151   2,276,464 
        
Net income before income taxes 1,687,444   2,044,871   821,869   8,158,776 
Income tax provision (218,351)  (275,476)  (1,067,099)  (777,262)
Net income (loss) 1,469,093   1,769,395   (245,230)  7,381,514 
Non-controlling interest (468,286)  (501,835)  4,065   (2,295,736)
Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol$1,000,807  $1,267,560 #$(241,165) $5,085,778 
        
        
        
Net income (loss) per share:       
Net income (loss) per common share       
Basic$0.09  $0.11  $(0.02) $0.44 
Diluted$0.09  $0.11  $(0.02) $0.44 
        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 11,753,063   11,656,098 # 11,713,827   11,580,066 
Diluted 11,753,063   11,691,342 # 11,713,827   11,615,310 

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

 For the Nine Months
 Ended March 31,
  2020   2019 
 Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income (loss)$(245,230) $7,381,514 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss)   
to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 2,815,555   3,350,759 
Provision for bad debts 75,437   - 
Share of net loss from investment under equity method 432,522   843,373 
Gain on sale of assets (368)  (65,170)
Stock based compensation 565,287   980,682 
Fair market value of stock options -   43,612 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable (651,991)  (4,249,540)
Accounts receivable - related party 1,979,232   (461,435)
Revenues in excess of billing (1,394,184)  (6,862,451)
Revenues in excess of billing - related party 106,592   (97,359)
Other current assets (824,068)  (1,189,909)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 63,289   (540,615)
Unearned revenue (2,510,954)  611,157 
 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  411,119   (255,382)
    
 Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property and equipment (1,011,285)  (2,590,302)
Sales of property and equipment 33,820   1,005,214 
Convertible note receivable - related party (600,000)  (1,126,500)
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,577,465)  (2,711,588)
    
 Cash flows from financing activities:    
  Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and warrants -   85,000 
  Proceeds from exercise of subsidiary options 11,621   2,650 
  Dividend paid by subsidiary to non-controlling interest (1,920,618)  (566,465)
  Proceeds from bank loans 2,312,968   1,337,092 
  Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (422,051)  (298,610)
   Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (18,080)  559,667 
 Effect of exchange rate changes  (438,610)  (2,666,960)
 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,623,036)  (5,074,263)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17,366,364   22,088,853 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $15,743,328  $17,014,590 
    



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP

 For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
        
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$1,000,807  $1,267,560  $(241,165) $5,085,778 
Non-controlling interest 468,286   501,835   (4,065)  2,295,736 
Income taxes 218,351   275,476   1,067,099   777,262 
Depreciation and amortization 943,672   1,127,096   2,815,555   3,350,759 
Interest expense 94,395   70,447   246,064   233,685 
Interest (income) (448,368)  (201,084)  (1,283,279)  (680,469)
EBITDA$2,277,143  $3,041,330  $2,600,209  $11,062,751 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 236,702   154,551 - 565,287   1,024,294 
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$2,513,845  $3,195,881  $3,165,496  $12,087,045 
Less non-controlling interest (a) (729,735)  (959,955)  (885,144)  (3,600,485)
Adjusted EBITDA, net$1,784,110  $2,235,926  $2,280,352  $8,486,560 
        
        
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding       
Basic 11,753,063   11,656,098   11,713,827   11,580,066 
Diluted 11,753,063   11,691,342   11,713,827   11,615,310 
        
Basic adjusted EBITDA$0.15  $0.19  $0.19  $0.73 
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$0.15  $0.19  $0.19  $0.73 
        
        
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest       
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows       
        
Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest$468,286  $501,835  $(4,065) $2,295,736 
Income Taxes 59,983   109,957   303,610   251,321 
Depreciation and amortization 271,244   360,071   800,882   1,064,203 
Interest expense 28,068   22,173   72,600   75,082 
Interest (income) (113,413)  (43,905)  (334,584)  (165,020)
EBITDA$714,168  $950,131  $838,443  $3,521,322 
Add back:       
Non-cash stock-based compensation 15,567   9,824   46,701   79,163 
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$729,735  $959,955  $885,144  $3,600,485 

 