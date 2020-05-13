SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In direct response to expanding remote work operations, today RedSeal (www.redseal.net) announced five new services to help enterprises establish safe and secure environments, understand new cyber risks and ensure business continuity.
According to Q1-2020 research, demand for VPNs peaked at 65 percent above average and remains 22 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels (Top10VPN). By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal’s award-winning cyber terrain analytics platform helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk over these increasingly dynamic attack surfaces.
In the face of rigorous new demands, RedSeal gives security and management teams the most holistic understanding of their organization's cyber risks – across physical, cloud and virtual networks – including remote endpoints. To further support customers’ success, RedSeal is offering five services packages to improve cyber visibility, cloud cyber visibility, compliance, and risk vulnerability efforts.
“COVID forced a crash course on remote working for companies worldwide; as a result, it’s now an integral and permanent part of business operations,” said Ray Rothrock, CEO and chairman of RedSeal. “The rush required organizations to make significant changes to their networks and potentially expose critical data. Now, our services help address organizations’ urgent need to securely accommodate increased numbers of remote workers while also mitigating exposure to cybersecurity threats.”
RedSeal Secure Remote Work Assessment
This 30-day remote assessment is the fastest way for new customers to get peace of mind that their remote workforce has access to applications and systems without compromising their security posture. The RedSeal Secure Remote Work Assessment helps organizations understand if their network inventory is accurate, if their network devices are securely configured, and if their network is adequately protected.
The company supports the NIST guidelines for enterprise telework security by highlighting configuration gaps in the remote work infrastructure and validating the secure configuration of VPN concentration points.
RedSeal Cyber Visibility Assessment Package
Like the Remote Work Assessment, the RedSeal Cyber Visibility Assessment helps new customers quickly understand if their network device inventory is accurate and if those devices are securely configured. Specifically, during this 30-day remote assessment, a RedSeal professional services engineer will:
RedSeal Cloud – Cyber Visibility Assessment
The 30-day remote RedSeal Cloud – Cyber Visibility Assessment gives new and existing RedSeal customers the ability to visualize the interconnectivity of their cloud environment and assess the accuracy of their cloud inventory. It includes licenses from one of three RedSeal supported vendors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Three RedSeal Managed Service Packages
To support current and future work at home/shelter in place scenarios, RedSeal’s Managed Service Packages ensure that network infrastructures can accommodate an increase of remote workers while maintaining their security posture. The three step-up offerings help organizations address their most critical issues. Specifically:
Complimentary RedSeal Health Check Service
The free RedSeal Health Check Service is for RedSeal customers who have lacked resources to maximize the benefits of their cyber terrain analytics platform; new RedSeal administrators who want to efficiently operationalize their platform, as well as management teams who want confirmation that RedSeal is delivering on business outcomes.
The multipoint evaluation reviews the RedSeal deployment to determine how well it’s aligned with business goals and prioritizes recommendations and remediation advice to ensure it meets expectations.
About RedSeal
By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk. With RedSeal’s cyber terrain analytics platform and professional services, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what’s on their networks, how it’s all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal verifies that network devices are securely configured; validates network segmentation policies; and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contact:
Dean Fisk, Finn Partners
+1 (707) 292-4201
dean.fisk@finnpartners.com
RedSeal and the RedSeal logo are trademarks of RedSeal, Inc. All other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
RedSeal, Inc.
Santa Clara, California, UNITED STATES
RedSeal logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: