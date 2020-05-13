SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In direct response to expanding remote work operations, today RedSeal ( www.redseal.net ) announced five new services to help enterprises establish safe and secure environments, understand new cyber risks and ensure business continuity.



According to Q1-2020 research, demand for VPNs peaked at 65 percent above average and remains 22 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels ( Top10VPN ). By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal’s award-winning cyber terrain analytics platform helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk over these increasingly dynamic attack surfaces.

In the face of rigorous new demands, RedSeal gives security and management teams the most holistic understanding of their organization's cyber risks – across physical, cloud and virtual networks – including remote endpoints. To further support customers’ success, RedSeal is offering five services packages to improve cyber visibility, cloud cyber visibility, compliance, and risk vulnerability efforts.

“COVID forced a crash course on remote working for companies worldwide; as a result, it’s now an integral and permanent part of business operations,” said Ray Rothrock, CEO and chairman of RedSeal. “The rush required organizations to make significant changes to their networks and potentially expose critical data. Now, our services help address organizations’ urgent need to securely accommodate increased numbers of remote workers while also mitigating exposure to cybersecurity threats.”

RedSeal Secure Remote Work Assessment

This 30-day remote assessment is the fastest way for new customers to get peace of mind that their remote workforce has access to applications and systems without compromising their security posture. The RedSeal Secure Remote Work Assessment helps organizations understand if their network inventory is accurate, if their network devices are securely configured, and if their network is adequately protected.

The company supports the NIST guidelines for enterprise telework security by highlighting configuration gaps in the remote work infrastructure and validating the secure configuration of VPN concentration points.

RedSeal Cyber Visibility Assessment Package

Like the Remote Work Assessment, the RedSeal Cyber Visibility Assessment helps new customers quickly understand if their network device inventory is accurate and if those devices are securely configured. Specifically, during this 30-day remote assessment, a RedSeal professional services engineer will:

Identify discrepancies and potential gaps in inventory understanding

Review network device configurations and confirm if they adhere to specific and industry-wide best practices, and report any discrepancies

Review a network map to identify interconnectivity – and potential risks – between devices

Share advice for remediating device configurations that do not comply with best practices

RedSeal Cloud – Cyber Visibility Assessment

The 30-day remote RedSeal Cloud – Cyber Visibility Assessment gives new and existing RedSeal customers the ability to visualize the interconnectivity of their cloud environment and assess the accuracy of their cloud inventory. It includes licenses from one of three RedSeal supported vendors: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Three RedSeal Managed Service Packages

To support current and future work at home/shelter in place scenarios, RedSeal’s Managed Service Packages ensure that network infrastructures can accommodate an increase of remote workers while maintaining their security posture. The three step-up offerings help organizations address their most critical issues. Specifically:

Cyber Visibility Package provides an ongoing understanding of what assets are on a network and how they are connected. The service monitors established baseline security controls and network best practices and includes a roadmap -- developed and executed -- for the security team. Prioritized recommendations for controls, basic security and operational hygiene maintenance are also provided.

provides an ongoing understanding of what assets are on a network and how they are connected. The service monitors established baseline security controls and network best practices and includes a roadmap -- developed and executed -- for the security team. Prioritized recommendations for controls, basic security and operational hygiene maintenance are also provided. Cyber Compliance Package includes the Cyber Visibility Package, plus monitoring to ensure compliance with regulatory and internal network segmentation requirements, as well as accelerated security change reviews.

includes the Cyber Visibility Package, plus monitoring to ensure compliance with regulatory and internal network segmentation requirements, as well as accelerated security change reviews. Cyber Risk Management Package builds on the Cyber Visibility and Cyber Compliance Packages with strategic remediation, moving efforts from “patch everything” to “patch what matters the most,” to ensure focus stays on asset criticality and reachability from untrusted connections.

Complimentary RedSeal Health Check Service

The free RedSeal Health Check Service is for RedSeal customers who have lacked resources to maximize the benefits of their cyber terrain analytics platform; new RedSeal administrators who want to efficiently operationalize their platform, as well as management teams who want confirmation that RedSeal is delivering on business outcomes.

The multipoint evaluation reviews the RedSeal deployment to determine how well it’s aligned with business goals and prioritizes recommendations and remediation advice to ensure it meets expectations.

About RedSeal

By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk. With RedSeal’s cyber terrain analytics platform and professional services, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what’s on their networks, how it’s all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal verifies that network devices are securely configured; validates network segmentation policies; and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Dean Fisk, Finn Partners

+1 (707) 292-4201

dean.fisk@finnpartners.com

RedSeal and the RedSeal logo are trademarks of RedSeal, Inc. All other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



