NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company a new patent, U.S. 10,596,169, for methods of treating severe chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) from Taxane in cancer patients by administering its lead asset Plinabulin, with protection through 2033.



“This is the first U.S. patent establishing Plinabulin’s beneficial effects in reducing CIN associated with taxane, one of the most commonly used chemotherapies,” said Dr. Lan Huang, BeyondSpring’s Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, and the inventor of this patent. “Plinabulin’s CIN reduction benefit gives oncologists the potential to optimize care for their patients and give them a better tool to aid in their fight against cancer. This patent is the first of a series of patents that protect Plinabulin’s novel benefits in reducing CIN.”

Plinabulin is currently in Phase 3 global clinical development for CIN prevention and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment. BeyondSpring currently owns 74 patents related to Plinabulin and its analogs, which have been granted in 36 jurisdictions, including 16 U.S. patents, with protection through 2036.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, first-in-class agent Plinabulin as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and two Phase 3 clinical programs in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

About Plinabulin

Plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s lead asset, is a differentiated immune and stem cell modulator. Plinabulin is currently in late-stage clinical development to increase overall survival in cancer patients, as well as to alleviate chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). The durable anticancer benefits of Plinabulin have been associated with its effect as a potent antigen-presenting cell (APC) inducer (through dendritic cell maturation) and T-cell activation ( Chem and Cell Reports , 2019). Plinabulin’s CIN data highlights the ability to boost the number of hematopoietic stem / progenitor cells (HSPCs), or lineage-/cKit+/Sca1+ (LSK) cells in mice. Effects on HSPCs could explain the ability of Plinabulin to not only treat CIN but also to reduce chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia and increase circulating CD34+ cells in patients.

