NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical stage company developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



“We remain keenly focused on executing on our core mission to deliver effective therapies for rare and specialty diseases amidst these unprecedented times,” Jesse Shefferman, Chief Executive Officer of Protara Therapeutics. “With solid financial footing and a strong commitment to the patients we serve, we believe we are well positioned to continue to advance our promising portfolio of late-stage product candidates. We look forward to providing updates on these efforts in the coming months.”

Pipeline Overview

TARA-002

TARA-002, Protara’s lead product candidate, is an investigational cell based therapy based on the broad immunostimulant OK-432, which is approved in Japan and Taiwan for lymphangiomas, including lymphatic malformations (LMs), which are rare, typically congenital, malformations of the lymphatic vasculature. The Company plans to initially pursue development of TARA-002 for the treatment of LMs and is also evaluating the potential of TARA-002 in oncologic indications.

IV Choline Chloride

Protara is developing intravenous (IV) Choline Chloride, a Phase 3-ready investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for patients receiving parenteral nutrition who have intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). IV Choline Chloride has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this indication.

Corporate Name Change

The Company recently announced a corporate name change to Protara Therapeutics from ArTara Therapeutics. The Company’s shares will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “TARA.”

Business Impact of COVID-19

Protara is actively monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining operations in accordance with guidance from health authorities and government agencies. The Company has experienced limited impact on its pre-clinical, clinical and business activities but will continue to monitor the situation and take steps to mitigate any potential impact.

First Quarter 2020 Results from Operations

The Company reported a net loss of $10.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 which included approximately $2.8 million of stock-based compensation expense, and approximately $1.0 million in other non-recurring merger related expenses.



As of March 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $36.1 million.

A Form 10-Q containing the full financial statements was filed this morning and is available for viewing on the Company’s website at www.Protaratx.com or www.sec.gov .

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases who have limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous (IV) Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

PROTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,068,736 $ 564,124 Restricted cash 50,000 - Deferred offering costs - 121,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,562,822 78,057 Total current assets 39,681,558 763,893 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 655,783 458,591 Right-of-use asset 391,519 - Goodwill 29,367,213 - Total assets $ 70,096,073 $ 1,222,484 Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,649,602 $ 715,653 Accrued expenses 995,588 2,634,790 Short-term debt 1,297,777 - Right-of-use liability, current 24,727 - Total current liabilities 4,967,694 3,350,443 Non-current liabilities: Right-of-use liability, long-term 386,538 - Total liabilities 5,354,232 3,350,443 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares: Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, 3,880 and 0 shares authorized at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, 3,879 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 4 - Common Stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 100,000,000 shares: Common Stock, 5,843,203 and 2,627,533 common shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 5,843 2,628 Additional Paid in Capital 87,577,911 10,651,073 Accumulated Deficit (22,841,917 ) (12,781,660 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 64,741,841 (2,127,959 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 70,096,073 $ 1,222,484



