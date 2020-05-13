Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global gas market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, chemical & energy, food & beverage, and other end use industries. The global gas market is expected to reach an estimated $148.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for industrial gas due to rapid industrialization and growing economy and population.
Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the recycling of industrial gas and the development of rapid surface chilling technology. Air Liquide, Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Air Water Inc. are the major suppliers in the gas market.
Features of the Global Gas Market:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classification
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Gas Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Gas Market by Gas Type
3.3.1: Industrial Gas
3.3.2: Special Gas
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Gas Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1: Manufacturing
3.4.2: Healthcare
3.4.3: Chemical and Energy
3.4.4: Electronics
3.4.5: Food and Beverages
3.4.6: Others
3.5: Global Gas Market by Product
4. Market Trends and Forecast
4.1: Global Gas Market by Region
4.2: North American Gas Market
4.3: European Gas Market
4.4: APAC Gas Market
4.5: ROW Gas Market
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities by End Use Industry
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Gas Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profile of Leading Players
7.1: Air Liquide
7.2: Linde Plc
7.3: Air Product and Chemicals
7.4: Messer Gases
7.5: Air Water Inc.
7.6: Iwatani Corporation
7.7: SOL Group
7.8: Taiyo Nippon Sanso
7.9: Yingde Gases
7.10: Showa Denko
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ingvbw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: