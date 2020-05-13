Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global gas market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, manufacturing, electronics, chemical & energy, food & beverage, and other end use industries. The global gas market is expected to reach an estimated $148.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for industrial gas due to rapid industrialization and growing economy and population.



Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the recycling of industrial gas and the development of rapid surface chilling technology. Air Liquide, Linde Plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, and Air Water Inc. are the major suppliers in the gas market.



Features of the Global Gas Market:

Market Size Estimates: Gas market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment and Volume (Cubic Meters).

Gas market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment and Volume (Cubic Meters). Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions. Segmentation Analysis: Gas market size by various segments, such as end use industry, gas type, and product, and regions in terms of value.

Gas market size by various segments, such as end use industry, gas type, and product, and regions in terms of value. Regional Analysis: Gas market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Gas market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, gas types, product types, and regions for the gas market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, gas types, product types, and regions for the gas market. Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the gas market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the gas market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global gas market by gas type (industrial gas, special gas, and other gases), end use industry (manufacturing, healthcare, chemical & energy, electronics, food & beverages, and others), product (oxygen, nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, acetylene, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the gas market? What are the business risks and threats to the gas market? What are the emerging trends in the gas market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the gas market? What are the new developments in the gas market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in the gas market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in the gas market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the gas market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Gas Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Gas Market by Gas Type

3.3.1: Industrial Gas

3.3.2: Special Gas

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Gas Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Manufacturing

3.4.2: Healthcare

3.4.3: Chemical and Energy

3.4.4: Electronics

3.4.5: Food and Beverages

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Gas Market by Product



4. Market Trends and Forecast

4.1: Global Gas Market by Region

4.2: North American Gas Market

4.3: European Gas Market

4.4: APAC Gas Market

4.5: ROW Gas Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Gas Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profile of Leading Players

7.1: Air Liquide

7.2: Linde Plc

7.3: Air Product and Chemicals

7.4: Messer Gases

7.5: Air Water Inc.

7.6: Iwatani Corporation

7.7: SOL Group

7.8: Taiyo Nippon Sanso

7.9: Yingde Gases

7.10: Showa Denko



