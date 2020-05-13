Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Security Information and Event Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Security Information and Event Management market is expected to reach $6.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026. Security information and event management (SIEM) provides a real-time analysis of safety warnings which are generated in organizations IT infrastructure network application and hardware. Security information and event management is a mixture of security event management (SEM) and security information management (SIM).



Factors such as stringent security compliances and government regulations and increase in adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs are driving the market growth. Though, high cost of expenditure and scalability is restraining the market growth. Moreover, growing instances of false positives are the opportunities for the security information and event management market.



Based on end user, the healthcare and social assistance segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to they consist of organizations which social assistance to individuals and provide healthcare and also produce and commercialize healthcare goods and services and make available social assistance.



The key vendors mentioned are AT&T Inc (AlienVault), DFLabs S.p.A., Fireeye Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation, LogRhythm Inc, RSA Security LLC, Solarwinds Inc, Splunk Inc , Tibco Software Inc, IBM Corporation, Trustwave Holdings, Exabeam, Intel Security and LogPoint.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Security Information and Event Management Market, By Deployment Mode

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-Premises



6 Global Security Information and Event Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services



7 Global Security Information and Event Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



8 Global Security Information and Event Management Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Threat Intelligence

8.3 Log Management and Reporting

8.4 Patch Management

8.5 Firewall Security Management



9 Global Security Information and Event Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail Trade

9.3 IT & Telecommunication

9.4 Manufacturing

9.5 Healthcare and Social Assistance

9.6 Energy & Utility

9.7 Government

9.8 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

9.9 Hospitality



10 Global Security Information and Event Management Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 AT&T Inc (AlienVault)

12.2 DFLabs S.p.A.

12.3 Fireeye Inc

12.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P. (HPE)

12.5 International Business Machines Corporation

12.6 LogRhythm Inc

12.7 RSA Security LLC

12.8 Solarwinds Inc

12.9 Splunk Inc

12.10 Tibco Software Inc

12.11 IBM Corporation

12.12 Trustwave Holdings

12.13 Exabeam

12.14 Intel Security

12.15 LogPoint



