VAL-D’OR, Quebec, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") announces that it resumes its drill program on the Chimo Mine property, located 45 km east of Val-d'Or. This follows the Quebec’s government confirmation that exploration activities can resume effective May 11th, 2020.
Cartier has implemented precautionary measures to monitor the health and safety of employees, contractors, consultants, suppliers and the community with respect to the COVID-19 situation. The Company has adapted its operating procedures to comply with the recommendations of the Department of Public Health and Province’s Committee on Standards, Equity, and Occupational Safety (CNESST).
″With a solid position of $5.5 million in cash, Cartier can pursue its drill program and internal engineering studies and industrial sorting of mineralisation tests with a goal of increasing the resource on the property″ commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.
Zones 5B4-5M4-5NE and 5CE, situated 450 m east of the underground infrastructures are being drilled reported excellent results in 2020 over a distance of 550 m below known zones. This cluster of gold-bearing zones extends from surface to a depth of 1,300 m and now include the new Zone 5CE. As well, internal engineering studies and tests of industrial sorting of the mineralisation are in progress in order to assess possibilities of cost reduction while increasing gold ounce recuperation, which in turn could contribute to increasing the mineral resource of the property. The first internal engineering study was completed with positive conclusions.
The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Chimo Mine Project, included in this news release, have been prepared and reviewed by MM. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D., Vice President and Ronan Déroff, P. Geo, M. Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in the press release.
The analytical results, derived from Cartier's drilling, were obtained from samples measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness averages about 65% to 85% of the measured apparent length. NQ core samples are crushed up to 80% passing an 8 mesh and then pulverized up to 90% passing a mesh of 200 mesh. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blank samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and read by atomic absorption, followed by gravimetry for results above 5.0 g/t Au. For samples containing visible gold, 1000 g of rock are analyzed by the '' Metallic Sieve '' method.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is based in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The province has consistently ranked as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, primarily because of its favorable geology, attractive fiscal environment and pro-mining government.
