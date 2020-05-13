Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Nitrogen Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Nitrogen market is expected to reach $27.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2026. Industrial nitrogen is obtained in compressed gas or liquid form at some stage in the fractional distillation or mechanical separation of air. The product is widely used as a high-pressure gas in the steel industry for laser cutting of steel and other metals. The use of this gas gives a high-quality edge and stops the corrosion of steel. Moreover, it is used in brazing and welding and also it finds application in the food & beverage and healthcare industries.
Factors such as increase of modern healthcare in developing markets, growth of the food & beverage industry and growing demand from end-use industries are driving the market growth. Though, Structural and Regulatory restrictions are restraining the market growth. Moreover, high demand from the chemical industry is the opportunities for the industrial nitrogen market.
Based on form, the compressed gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the fact that nitrogen gas finds extensive application in a huge number of industries as it is used to store petroleum liquefied explosive and flammable materials. As nitrogen is an inert gas, it is also used in the manufacturing of stainless steel.
The key vendors mentioned are Air Liquide, Aspen Air Corp., Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd, Cryotec Anlagenbau GmbH, Nexair LLC, Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC, Gulf Cryo, Air Products and Chemicals, Canair Nitrogen Inc., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Messer Group, Praxair Inc., Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc, Southern Industrial Gas Berhad and Bhuruka Gases Limited.
