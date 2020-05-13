Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal Printing Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thermal Printing market is expected to reach $65.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. Thermal printing is a kind of digital printing that makes an image when a thermal paper is heated. The presence of chemicals on the thermal paper will generate to produce the necessary image when printed on a thermal printer. The requirement for thermal printing is because of its low maintenance cost, easy printing ability, and ease to reuse printed thermal papers. The papers printed from thermal printing can be effectively reused in view of the short existence of chemical coating on these papers.



Increasing adoption of automated and advanced technologies and rising concerns regarding product safety and anti-counterfeiting are propelling the market growth. However, inkjet and laser printing solutions and stringent printing regulations is restraining the market growth.



On the basis of printer type, the barcode printers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these printers are widely used in small, medium, and large organizations to label and consequently track the goods to be transported.



The key vendors mentioned are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Bixolon EU, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Star Micronics Co., Ltd., SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Brother Industries, Ltd., ProMach, Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co.,Ltd., NCR Corporation, Avery Dennison and JADAK.



Printing Speeds Covered:

Below 4 IPS (Inch per Second)

4-8 IPS (Inch per Second)

Above 8 IPS (Inch per Second)

Components Covered:

Thermal Head

Spring

Platen

Controller Board

Offerings Covered:

Supplies

Printer

Printer Types Covered:

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Printers

Point of Sale (POS) Printers

Mobile Printer

Label & Tag Printer

Kiosk & Ticket Printers

Card Printers

Barcode Printers

Format Types Covered:

Mobile Format

Industrial Format

Desktop Format

Printing Technologies Covered:

Direct Thermal (DT)

Thermal Transfer (TT)

Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)

Applications Covered:

Transportation & Logistics

Retail & Wholesale

Manufacturing & Industrial

Institutional

Healthcare & Hospitality

Government

Entertainment & Travel

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printing Speed

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Below 4 IPS (Inch per Second)

5.3 4-8 IPS (Inch per Second)

5.4 Above 8 IPS (Inch per Second)



6 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermal Head

6.3 Spring

6.4 Platen

6.5 Controller Board



7 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supplies

7.3 Printer



8 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printer Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Printers

8.3 Point of Sale (POS) Printers

8.4 Mobile Printer

8.5 Label & Tag Printer

8.6 Kiosk & Ticket Printers

8.7 Card Printers

8.8 Barcode Printers



9 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Format Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mobile Format

9.3 Industrial Format

9.4 Desktop Format



10 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printing Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Direct Thermal (DT)

10.3 Thermal Transfer (TT)

10.4 Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)



11 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Transportation & Logistics

11.3 Retail & Wholesale

11.4 Manufacturing & Industrial

11.5 Institutional

11.6 Healthcare & Hospitality

11.7 Government

11.8 Entertainment & Travel



12 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

14.2 Seiko Epson Corporation

14.3 Bixolon EU

14.4 TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

14.5 Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

14.6 SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

14.7 Honeywell International Inc.

14.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

14.9 Toshiba Corporation

14.10 Brother Industries, Ltd.

14.11 ProMach

14.12 Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co.,Ltd.

14.13 NCR Corporation

14.14 Avery Dennison

14.15 JADAK



