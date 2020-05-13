Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermal Printing Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Thermal Printing market is expected to reach $65.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2026. Thermal printing is a kind of digital printing that makes an image when a thermal paper is heated. The presence of chemicals on the thermal paper will generate to produce the necessary image when printed on a thermal printer. The requirement for thermal printing is because of its low maintenance cost, easy printing ability, and ease to reuse printed thermal papers. The papers printed from thermal printing can be effectively reused in view of the short existence of chemical coating on these papers.
Increasing adoption of automated and advanced technologies and rising concerns regarding product safety and anti-counterfeiting are propelling the market growth. However, inkjet and laser printing solutions and stringent printing regulations is restraining the market growth.
On the basis of printer type, the barcode printers segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these printers are widely used in small, medium, and large organizations to label and consequently track the goods to be transported.
The key vendors mentioned are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Bixolon EU, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Star Micronics Co., Ltd., SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Brother Industries, Ltd., ProMach, Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co.,Ltd., NCR Corporation, Avery Dennison and JADAK.
Printing Speeds Covered:
Components Covered:
Offerings Covered:
Printer Types Covered:
Format Types Covered:
Printing Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printing Speed
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Below 4 IPS (Inch per Second)
5.3 4-8 IPS (Inch per Second)
5.4 Above 8 IPS (Inch per Second)
6 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermal Head
6.3 Spring
6.4 Platen
6.5 Controller Board
7 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supplies
7.3 Printer
8 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Printers
8.3 Point of Sale (POS) Printers
8.4 Mobile Printer
8.5 Label & Tag Printer
8.6 Kiosk & Ticket Printers
8.7 Card Printers
8.8 Barcode Printers
9 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Format Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mobile Format
9.3 Industrial Format
9.4 Desktop Format
10 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Printing Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Direct Thermal (DT)
10.3 Thermal Transfer (TT)
10.4 Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer (D2T2)
11 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Transportation & Logistics
11.3 Retail & Wholesale
11.4 Manufacturing & Industrial
11.5 Institutional
11.6 Healthcare & Hospitality
11.7 Government
11.8 Entertainment & Travel
12 Global Thermal Printing Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation
14.2 Seiko Epson Corporation
14.3 Bixolon EU
14.4 TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.
14.5 Star Micronics Co., Ltd.
14.6 SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION
14.7 Honeywell International Inc.
14.8 Fujitsu Ltd.
14.9 Toshiba Corporation
14.10 Brother Industries, Ltd.
14.11 ProMach
14.12 Rongta Technology (Xiamen) Group Co.,Ltd.
14.13 NCR Corporation
14.14 Avery Dennison
14.15 JADAK
