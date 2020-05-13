Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Wash Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hand Wash market is expected to reach $21.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026. As the products have been considered to be more impactful for providing deep hand cleaning as compared to other alcohol based disinfectants and sanitizers, the hand wash products have been gaining traction among consumers. According to a research by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), hand sanitizers can reduce the number of microbes on hands in some conditions and however they do not eliminate all types of germs, such as cryptosporidium, norovirus, and clostridium difficile, which can cause severe diarrhea. On the other hand, washing certainly reduces maximum amounts of germs, pesticides, dirt, and metals from the hand.



Factors such as increasing awareness related to the role of hand hygiene, and increase of the prevention safety are driving the market growth. Though, stringent government regulations and standards is restraining the market growth. Moreover, public-private partnership initiative, and increasing consumer awareness are the opportunities for the Hand Wash market.



Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the high convenience offered by the medium. Availability of a wide range of hand wash products with special pricing and great discounts is a key factor enhancing the growth of e-commerce segment.



The key vendors mentioned are Amway, Blue Moon, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Henkel KGaA, Kao Corporation, Kelti, Liby, Procter & Gamble, ReckittBenckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Shanghai Huayin Commodity Co. Ltd., Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever, Walmart Inc, and Xi'an Kaimi Co., Ltd.



Types Covered:

Chemicals

Minerals

Non-Herbal

Distribution Channels Covered:

Convenience Store

Drug Store

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets

Retailers

Applications Covered:

Educational Institutions

Healthcare

Public & Private Organizations

Restaurants

End Users Covered:

Commercial

Residential

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hand Wash Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemicals

5.3 Minerals

5.4 Non-Herbal



6 Global Hand Wash Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Convenience Store

6.3 Drug Store

6.4 E-Commerce

6.5 Hypermarkets

6.6 Retailers



7 Global Hand Wash Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Educational Institutions

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Public & Private Organizations

7.5 Restaurants



8 Global Hand Wash Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Residential



9 Global Hand Wash Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Amway

11.2 Blue Moon

11.3 Costco Wholesale Corporation

11.4 Henkel KGaA

11.5 Kao Corporation

11.6 Kelti

11.7 Liby

11.8 Procter & Gamble

11.9 ReckittBenckiser

11.10 S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

11.11 Shanghai Huayin Commodity Co. Ltd.

11.12 Shiseido Company, Limited

11.13 Unilever

11.14 Walmart Inc

11.15 Xi'an Kaimi Co., Ltd



