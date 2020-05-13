Dublin, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hand Wash Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hand Wash market is expected to reach $21.32 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026. As the products have been considered to be more impactful for providing deep hand cleaning as compared to other alcohol based disinfectants and sanitizers, the hand wash products have been gaining traction among consumers. According to a research by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), hand sanitizers can reduce the number of microbes on hands in some conditions and however they do not eliminate all types of germs, such as cryptosporidium, norovirus, and clostridium difficile, which can cause severe diarrhea. On the other hand, washing certainly reduces maximum amounts of germs, pesticides, dirt, and metals from the hand.
Factors such as increasing awareness related to the role of hand hygiene, and increase of the prevention safety are driving the market growth. Though, stringent government regulations and standards is restraining the market growth. Moreover, public-private partnership initiative, and increasing consumer awareness are the opportunities for the Hand Wash market.
Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the high convenience offered by the medium. Availability of a wide range of hand wash products with special pricing and great discounts is a key factor enhancing the growth of e-commerce segment.
The key vendors mentioned are Amway, Blue Moon, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Henkel KGaA, Kao Corporation, Kelti, Liby, Procter & Gamble, ReckittBenckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Shanghai Huayin Commodity Co. Ltd., Shiseido Company, Limited, Unilever, Walmart Inc, and Xi'an Kaimi Co., Ltd.
