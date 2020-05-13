The MT Højgaard Group got off to a satisfactory start in the first quarter with a good level of activity, increasing order intake and a sound order book. Results matched expectations, despite a small impact from Covid-19. The outlook for 2020 is reaffirmed.
Summary of the first quarter of 2020 – MT Højgaard Group
All figures above exclude Lindpro A/S, which was sold in March 2020. Lindpro A/S has been accounted for as a discontinued operation.
Summary of the first quarter of 2020 – MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Net profit for the period was DKK 58 million, including a DKK 79 million contribution from discontinued operations (Lindpro A/S).
Outlook for 2020 reaffirmed
The outlook for the year is unchanged, but Covid-19 means that there is greater uncertainty in the market:
- Despite growing uncertainty due to Covid-19, in the first quarter the MT Højgaard Group met expectations for revenue and earnings. The roll-out of the new strategy is proceeding according to plan. We are also maintaining focus on improving the execution of the individual projects and working even more closely with customers and partners in order to be as competitive as possible, says President and CEO Morten Hansen, MT Højgaard Holding A/S.
- There are clearly challenges facing the market, but we expect that government measures to prop up the Danish economy will have a positive effect and, in particular, that measures such as the removal of the state cap on civil works and the possible release of funds from the National Building Fund, Landsbyggefonden, could have a stabilising effect. Provided that there is no introduction of greater restrictions on our activities and that we do not experience long postponements of contracted projects, we still expect that the MT Højgaard Group will be able to continue its positive development in 2020, says Morten Hansen.
MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
