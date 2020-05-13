Tints of Nature, a pioneer in organic hair color system, is expanding its presence in the United States. Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States. It is also available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

﻿Tints of Nature -- Simply Healthier Hair Color, which is expanding its presence in the United States, is not only organic, but it is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

BOCA RATON, FL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tints of Nature - Simply Healthier Hair Color has been part of the organic hair coloring industry for the past quarter-century.

“The demand for natural, organic, healthier hair coloring has grown since we first introduced Tints of Nature in the mid-1990s,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature, a United Kingdom-based company.

“We were pioneers back then. Organic products were primarily in health stores. The vegan movement was in its infancy. No one had heard of sustainable sourcing,” Perfitt said. “Today, organic hair coloring products make up one-fifth of the global hair care product market.”

Natural and organic hair color products have gone mainstream. The global organic hair color industry is expected to reach $1.71 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 12.34 percent during the forecast period.

Many growth factors are driving the increasing demand for organic hair color.

“First, consumers use organic hair color because they know it is safer and healthier for their hair,” Perfitt said. “Socially-conscious shoppers also seek organic and natural products because their ingredients don’t use pesticides or chemicals that can harm the planet.”

Tints of Nature, which is expanding its presence in the United States, is not only organic, but it is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Tints of Nature contain more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally-derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

“We work hard to use only high-quality ingredients that are sourced from responsible suppliers. We want to leave the planet in better shape than when we arrived,” Perfitt said, adding that the company is committed to recycling, energy-saving, and low-carbon manufacturing methods.

Tints of Nature didn’t just become environmentally-friendly recently as many people and companies have in the past few years. In 2003, Tints of Nature started using 100 percent recycled board for its Permanent hair dye cartons and saved almost 500,000 pounds of virgin cardboard.

Tints of Nature is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, but now plans to expand its retail distribution network throughout the United States. It is also available on VitaBeauti.com, a popular health and wellness e-commerce portal.

For more information, visit tintsofnatureusa.com .

