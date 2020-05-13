Edmonton, Alberta, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the continued selflessness demonstrated by healthcare professionals in Canada and globally, Flair Airlines is offering 1000 flights to Canadian nurses in celebration of National Nursing Week, and as an expression of immeasurable gratitude in the face of COVID-19.

“Our communities are filled with heroes,” said Jim Scott, Flair CEO. “The incredible efforts demonstrated by our nurses is empowering and the words “thank you” do not seem to hold the same value as they did before. We hope that by providing these flights nurses will be able to further enjoy some much needed time off! We continue to express our thanks to them.”

Nurses will have until May 15, 2020 to register by email, including proof of employment, to health.heroes@flyflair.com. Promotional codes allocated will allow for a 100% discount on the base fare of the tickets. Taxes and fees are not included. Tickets must be booked by July 15, 2020 and flights completed by July 31, 2020. Travel may be completed with a companion.

“Respect, Integrity, Reliability and Resiliency are the values we hold ourselves to at Flair,” continues Scott. “We believe that each health care professional demonstrates these as well, and we are proud to bring this opportunity to our nurses during National Nursing Week.”

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent low-fare carrier, is democratizing domestic airfare to make it affordable and accessible to all Canadians. Flair’s summer schedule includes Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Halifax, Charlottetown, and Saint John.

Jamina Kotak Flair Airlines 780.887.9209 jamina.kotak@flyflair.com