May 13, 2020 08:46 ET

May 13, 2020 08:46 ET

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Transaction in Own Shares

13 May 2020

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc announces the following purchases of its own shares:

Date of trade No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of shares

in issue 12 May 2020 130,000 48.0p 0.2% 13 May 2020 100,000 48.0p 0.2%

The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transactions, the company has 54,600,002 shares in issue plus 950,000 shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the company is therefore 54,600,002.