Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
13 May 2020

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc announces the following purchases of its own shares:

Date of trade No.
purchased		 Price paid
per share		 % of shares
in issue
12 May 2020 130,000 48.0p 0.2%
13 May 2020 100,000 48.0p 0.2%

The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transactions, the company has 54,600,002 shares in issue plus 950,000 shares held in treasury.  The total voting rights in the company is therefore 54,600,002.