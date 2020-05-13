Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Transaction in Own Shares
13 May 2020
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc announces the following purchases of its own shares:
|Date of trade
|No.
purchased
|Price paid
per share
|% of shares
in issue
|12 May 2020
|130,000
|48.0p
|0.2%
|13 May 2020
|100,000
|48.0p
|0.2%
The shares purchased will be held in treasury.
Following these transactions, the company has 54,600,002 shares in issue plus 950,000 shares held in treasury. The total voting rights in the company is therefore 54,600,002.
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM