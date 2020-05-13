CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the firm is hiring for technology roles to be based at a new office location in Austin, Texas, a city recognized as a leading hub for technology and innovation . The Austin base, part of the firm’s existing 2020 technology plans, will enable greater access to a workforce that will further support the firm’s continuous delivery of innovative technology solutions powering its more than 16,000 financial professionals.



“We believe technology is a strategic asset to our advisors’ businesses, helping them be more efficient and effective to empower their growth. We are committed to ensuring we have a leading workforce that can deliver on that goal,” said Managing Director and Chief Information Officer Scott Seese. “With its thriving startup environment, Austin is a great place to find talented, purpose-driven employees with advanced skills and innovative mindsets.”

LPL will occupy space in a building within Paloma Ridge, a campus located in the heart of Northwest Austin’s growth region, a hub for a diverse range of companies, from small startups to Fortune 500 tech giants. The office will welcome employees once construction is complete and it is safe for employees to return to an office work environment.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding LPL Financial’s plans, priorities and future results, including statements relating to its new office, planned hiring and future technology solutions, as well as any other statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not purely historical, constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on LPL Financial’s historical performance and plans, estimates and expectations as of May 13, 2020. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees that the plans, intentions, expectations or results expressed or implied by LPL Financial will be achieved. Matters subject to forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including economic, legislative, regulatory, competitive and other factors, which may cause levels of actual results, levels of activity, or the timing of events, to be materially different than those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and efforts to contain it; the success of LPL Financial in recruiting employees in the Austin metropolitan area, which may be adversely affected by limitations on interpersonal contact, travel restrictions and business shutdowns related to COVID-19; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, including retail investor sentiment; changes in interest rates and fees payable by banks participating in LPL Financial's client cash programs; changes in the growth and profitability of LPL Financial's fee-based business; fluctuations in the levels of advisory and brokerage assets, including net new assets, and the related impact on revenue; effects of competition in the financial services industry and the success of LPL Financial in attracting and retaining financial advisors and institutions; execution of LPL Financial's plans and its success in realizing the synergies, expense savings, service improvements, innovations and/or efficiencies expected to result from its initiatives and programs, including its technology plans; and the other factors set forth in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be amended or updated in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, LPL Financial specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release, even if its estimates change, and you should not rely on those statements as representing LPL Financial’s views as of any date subsequent to May 13, 2020.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc