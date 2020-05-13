Wakefield, MA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today the tenth Anniversary of Apache® HBase™, the distributed, scalable data store for the Apache Hadoop Big Data ecosystem.



"The success of Apache HBase is the success of Open Source," said Duo Zhang, Vice President of Apache HBase. "Ten years after graduating as a TLP, HBase is still among the most active projects at the ASF. We have hundreds of contributors all around the world. We speak different languages, we have different skills, but we all work together to make HBase better and better. Ten year anniversary is not the end, but a new beginning, I believe our strong community will lead the project to a bright future."

HBase originated at Powerset in 2006 as an Open Source system to run on Apache Hadoop’s Distributed File System (HDFS), similar to how BigTable ran on top of the Google File System. In 2007, a significant code contribution was added to the Apache Hadoop codebase and was integrated into the Apache Hadoop 0.15.0 release later that year. Development on HBase continued as a sub-project of Apache Hadoop, and graduated as an Apache Top-Level Project (TLP) in April 2010.

An Open Source, versioned, non-relational database, Apache HBase provides low latency random access to very large tables —billions of rows and millions of columns— atop clusters of non-specialized, commodity hardware. HBase reads, writes, and processes structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data in real-time environments.

Apache HBase is in use at thousands of organizations, including Adobe, Airbnb, Alibaba, Bloomberg, Flipkart, Huawei, HP, Hubspot, IBM, Microsoft, NetEase, Pinterest, Salesforce, Shopee, Tencent, Twitter, Xiaomi, and Yahoo! (now Verizon Media), among others.

Testimonials

"Congratulations on the 10th birthday of Apache HBase! Alibaba started to use HBase since January 2011 and has witnessed its growth and come along with the community through the years. The Apache HBase community has always been an open and powerful team that produced many stable, production-ready and widely used versions. Today at Alibaba, we have HBase clusters with more than 10k nodes serving hundreds of petabytes of data, as well as more than 1,000 enterprise HBase users on Alibaba Cloud. We will continue collaborating with and contributing to the HBase community and wish us all ongoing success in future!"

—Chunhui Shen and Yu Li, members of the HBase team at Alibaba

"I have worked with Apache HBase for many years and I think it is a great product. it does what it says on the tin so to speak. Ironically if you look around the NoSQL competitors, most of them are supported by start-ups, whereas HBase is only supported as part of Apache suite of products by vendors like Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, etc. For those who would prefer to use SQL on top, there is Apache Phoenix around which makes life easier for the most SQL-savvy world to work on HBase: problem solved. For TCO, HBase is still value for money compared to others. You don't need expensive RAM or SSD with HBase. That makes it easy to onboard it in no time. Also HBase can be used in a variety of different business applications, whereas other commercial ones are focused on narrower niche markets. Least but last happy 10th anniversary and hope HBase will go from strength to strength and we will keep using it for years to come!"

—Dr. Mich Talebzadeh, Chief Data Architect, Big Data

"Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of Apache HBase! Xiaomi started to use HBase in 2012, when our business started booming. Many key Xiaomi products and services, as well as Xiaomi's data analytics platform, require a new system to provide quick and random access to billions of rows of structured and semi-structured data. Traditional solutions are not able to handle the large volume of data brought by the quickly increasing Xiaomi user base. Among several available options, we choose HBase not only because it provides a rich set of features and excellent performance specs, but also because it has a very active, open and friendly community. Embracing open source has been part of Xiaomi's engineering culture, and our deep involvement in the development of Apache HBase demonstrates the best practices of Xiaomi's open source strategy. In the past several years, we have contributed tons of bug fixes and important features to HBase, and, in the meantime, we have contributed 9 committers and 3 PMC members to the HBase community. Looking forward, we will continue to work closely with the Apache HBase community to help the project grow, and we wish Apache HBase a wonderful future!"

—Dr. Baoqiu Cui, Vice President of Xiaomi Corporation and Technical Committee Chairman

“Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of Apache HBase, it’s great to see how the project has developed over the years and continues to have good community support around it! Salesforce has a large global footprint of Apache HBase in production storing multiple petabytes of customer data and serving several billions of queries per day for a wide variety of use cases including security, monitoring, collaboration portals, and performance caches to scale over RDBMS limitations. HBase has played a major role in Salesforce’s customer success in the BigData storage space and we continue to invest in it as one of the pillars of our multi-substrate database strategy along with Apache Phoenix for SQL access to data stored in HBase. We have contributed many features and bug fixes to HBase over the last several years, and we look forward to continue working with the Apache HBase community to develop the project further. Here’s to many more successful years for Apache HBase!”

—Sanjeev Lakshmanan, Senior Director, Software Development, Salesforce

“Happy 10th Apache HBase! It was around 8 years ago that we started looking at HBase to include as part of our Hosted Big Data Services stack. Fast-forward to today and it continues to be a critical offering in our stack, powering a diverse set of use cases and workloads such as ad targeting, content personalization, analytics, security, monitoring, etc. HBase enables these diverse workloads thanks to it’s high-scalability, feature set and performance, all of which have been continuously refined through the years. In turn our footprint continues to grow storing petabytes of data across thousands of machines. Our success is in part thanks to the project’s success as we benefit from our collaborations, the contributions and other efforts by the community (eg mailing list, meetups, HBaseCon, etc). This is a testament to the open, friendly and dedicated community around Apache HBase which is necessary for the success of any open source project. We wish the project continued success for years to come as we continue to collaborate with and be part of the community cultivating the project.”

—Francis Liu and Thiruvel Thirumoolan, HBase Big Data Team Members, Yahoo! (now Verizon Media)

“Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of Apache HBase! It’s great to see how this project has evolved from a big data project to one that runs business critical systems and continues to accelerate with a growing community and increasing pace of development! Cloudera has over 500 customers in production using it for a range of use cases ranging from mission critical transactional applications to supporting data warehousing. Our largest customers have footprints in excess of 7,000 nodes storing over 70PB of data. Our customers choose HBase because of its resilience with some customers able to realize 100% application uptime using HBase (over the past 3 years). We plan to continue to invest in HBase (and Apache Phoenix) to ensure that we can continue to both broaden support for a variety of hybrid transactional and analytical use cases and deepen support for existing use cases. Here's to many more successful years!"

—Arun C. Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cloudera

“Many Congratulations to the Apache HBase community on the 10th anniversary. Apache HBase provides rich functions and excellent performance, and has an open and friendly community. Huawei started using HBase since 2010: HBase is widely used by multiple solutions of Huawei running on more than 10,000 nodes, storing hundreds of PBs data to meet our requirements. Huawei FusionInsight provides the Best Practices of Huawei for HBase, which serves a lot of customers across many industries such as finance, operators, government, energy, medical, manufacturing, and transportation. Meanwhile, Huawei team members contributed a lot of bug fixes and features to HBase, successfully hosted the first HBase Asia Technology Conference HBaseCon Asia 2017 at Shenzhen. Going forward, Huawei will continue to work closely with the Apache HBase community to promote community development.”

—Wei Zhi, Kai Mo and Pankaj Kumar, members of the HBase team at Huawei

“Happy 10th anniversary, HBase! At Ultra Tendency, you have been the backbone of our Dual Lambda Streaming Architecture for many years! You have served billions of queries to our customers without interruption and at low latency. Your architecture guaranteed that you were always there when we needed you, never letting us or our customers down. You are the reason why our European clients today are running flourishing new business models backed by low-latency streaming products. Our committers and contributors will continue to fix bugs and provide feature enhancements. Ultra Tendency wishes you a bright and successful future!”

—Jan Hentschel, Chief Information Officer, Ultra Tendency

"Congratulations on the 10th anniversary of Apache HBase, I can't believe it's been 10 years since the first day when I tried to use Apache HBase and its ecosystem to help the business and company. Also, it is so great to see many colleagues and friends work, discuss, cooperate together to make this system become better. Some of them also make great career development and some are still progress. Shopee, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, has several large Apache HBase clusters in production to support businesses that depend on several billions of queries per day. Apache HBase has played a significant role in Shopee and it is still in expansion along with the business growth of Shopee. Apache HBase, as well as the community, helps us a lot and we also will continue to make contributions to Apache HBase. Looking forward to keeping working with the Apache HBase community to develop the project and its ecosystem further.”

—Li Luo, Manager of Data Infra department, Shopee

"At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and it's this mission that drives our commitment to open source. Congratulations to the Apache HBase community on its 10th anniversary. Microsoft has been part of the vibrant HBase community since 2014, today we are proud to serve the numerous enterprise customers across industries who are leveraging HBase in Azure HDInsight for their most critical business applications."

—Tomas Talius, Director of Engineering, Azure Data Services, Microsoft﻿



Availability and Oversight

Apache HBase software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache HBase, visit http://hbase.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/HBase

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 200M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 813 individual Members and 206 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 7,600+ Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, CarGurus, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "HBase", "Apache HBase", "Hadoop", "Apache Hadoop", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



