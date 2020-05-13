VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDD) (“APM” or the “Company”) announces that, further to its news releases of May 11, 2020 and May 12, 2020, it has increased its private placement (the “Private Placement”) to 22,000,000 units (the “Units”) at CAD$0.125 per Unit for total gross proceeds of CAD$2,750,000. The books for the Private Placement are now closed.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (the “Shares”) and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrants”) with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.20 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. Finders fees of 7% cash and 7% finder’s warrants may be payable to qualified parties.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for exploration of the Company’s portfolio of resource properties and for general working capital.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Gooseberry Gold/Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metal projects located in key mining districts of Nevada USA. The Company’s mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

The Company entered into a definitive agreement with Madison Metals to acquire the Madison Copper Gold Project near Silver Star Montana, USA (the “Madison Project”). The Madison Project is currently under an earn-in, joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company may spend $30 million USD to earn up to 70% of the Madison Project.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact MarketSmart: 1.877.261.4466 info@marketsmart.ca

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.