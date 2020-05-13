TORONTO, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board has received an additional $278,000 in Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation grants to help support shelter-based charities across the Greater Toronto Area during this unprecedented time. This supplements the $713,000 that TRREB already provided in grants to shelter-based charities in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) at the end of 2019.



“We have heard from the most vulnerable about the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is inflicting. This is especially true with breakfast programs that feed our children daily, and food banks with increasing needs during this challenging time,” said TRREB President Michael Collins. “TRREB has donated an additional $50,000 to the Breakfast Program partnership it has with the Toronto Foundation for Student Success, a program that feeds more than 200,000 children across our region each day. The program is now providing food cards to cover the cost of breakfast for 30 days in an effort to help students get the nutrition they need while at home. The balance of our support will go to GTA food banks and shelter-based charities, especially those that receive little or no government grants,” added Collins.

In 2019 alone, on behalf of our GTA REALTOR® Members, TRREB donated $713,000 in support of the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation – a Foundation dedicated to supporting much needed shelter-based services across the province.

“Our REALTOR® Members work, live and give back to the communities in which they serve. I am proud to be part of a community that sees first-hand, the positive impacts of having a safe place to take shelter and what it can do for an individual and a community,” continued Collins. “The charitable organizations we support provide services to those most in need, and the additional $278,000 in Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation grants will help make an even greater impact in the work they do.”

Each year, Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® donate $1 per Member per Month in support of the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation. Each donation is distributed to shelter-based charities across the GTA.

Funding for each shelter-based charity supports resources that goes beyond a bed for the night. Donations support programs that are vital to the operation of shelters, including medical treatment, daily meals, resources for kids and youth, and community services that help people get back on their feet.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® have supported the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation since 2008, with donations totalling more than five million dollars.

“Our 100 Year Anniversary is in 2020, and that means for 100 years, Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® have helped shaped communities across the GTA, providing better and healthier lives,” added Board President Michael Collins.

Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® supported 98 shelter-based charities in 2019: