The 2009 Bombardier Challenger 300 is a modern luxury super-mid jet with executive accommodations for up to 10 passengers and a transcontinental range for international travel. The jet is equipped with a forward galley with refreshment center, in-flight entertainment, and ATG 5000 Wi-Fi.

The 2009 Bombardier Challenger 300 is a modern luxury super-mid jet with executive accommodations for up to 10 passengers and a transcontinental range for international travel. The jet is equipped with a forward galley with refreshment center, in-flight entertainment, and ATG 5000 Wi-Fi.

Available for immediate charter, the Challenger 300 is based at Van Nuys Airport and is helping Silver Air meet growing demand for private charters

To address the health concerns of air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company introduced COVID-19 Cleared, an industry-leading program endorsed by WYVERN, developed with the support of medical professionals and infectious disease experts to eliminate all infectious touch points for the passenger and crew.

To address the health concerns of air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company introduced COVID-19 Cleared, an industry-leading program endorsed by WYVERN, developed with the support of medical professionals and infectious disease experts to eliminate all infectious touch points for the passenger and crew.

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, has signed a Challenger 300 to its Los Angeles-based fleet.

Silver Air, the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, has signed a Challenger 300 to its Los Angeles-based fleet.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, has signed a Challenger 300 to its Los Angeles-based fleet.



Available for immediate charter, the Challenger 300 is based at Van Nuys Airport (VNY) and is helping Silver Air meet growing demand for private charters and the company’s new COVID-19 Cleared zero-touch travel program.

The 2009 Bombardier Challenger 300 is a modern luxury super-mid jet with executive accommodations for up to 10 passengers and a transcontinental range for international travel. The jet is equipped with a forward galley with refreshment center, in-flight entertainment, and ATG 5000 Wi-Fi.

“The super-mid category aircraft like the CL300 have been performing beyond expectations in the LA basin,” says Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “This is the perfect aircraft for transcontinental travel and a better priced option for trips to Hawaii than a larger cabin aircraft. Demand for private charter is increasing, and the super-mid aircraft continues to show excellent performance.”

The safety of clients has always been a number one priority for Silver Air. To address the health concerns of air travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company introduced COVID-19 Cleared, an industry-leading program endorsed by WYVERN, developed with the support of medical professionals and infectious disease experts to eliminate all infectious touch points for the passenger and crew.

In addition to the Challenger 300, Silver Air also manages an expanding international fleet of light to large-cabin jets from Boeing, Gulfstream, Dassault, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification and an ARGUS Platinum rating. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

For more information on Silver Air visit http://www.silverair.com/ .

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir , www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir , and www.instagram.com/FlySilverAir .

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air is a WYVERN Wingman certified operator, is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Media Contact:

Van Holmes

For Silver Air

van.holmes@specpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52688f41-b7df-40ec-8382-fad49dc569b9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/410dbaf2-0b67-4e44-8e65-00e7bf255cb7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53fe258e-bbd9-4a73-abe5-4fb666f34c9f