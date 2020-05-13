SAN MATEO, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio, the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has been named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) Big Data 100 list – “The Coolest Data Management and Integration Tool Companies,” chosen a 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards “Best Data Access Solution of the Year” winner, and awarded an honorable mention on InsideBIGDATA “IMPACT 50 List for Q2 2020.”
“We are honored to be selected for these prestigious recognitions,” said Haoyuan Li, founder and CEO, Alluxio. “With the rise of data driven workloads and cloud adoption, today’s enterprises must be able to scale compute independently from storage. Alluxio’s Data Orchestration Platform brings speed and agility to big data and AI workloads and reduces costs by improving compute time and eliminating data duplication and enables users to move to newer storage solutions like cloud stores and object stores.”
Tweet this: .@Alluxio innovation recognized by @CRN @insideBigData #Awards #OpenSource #Analytics #BigData #Cloud https://bit.ly/3cjBX9c
About Alluxio
Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Beth Winkowski
Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio
978-649-7189
beth@alluxio.com
Alluxio, Inc.
San Mateo, California, UNITED STATES
AlluxioLogo_Vertical_Blue (3).jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: