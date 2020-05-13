BEVERLY, Mass., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Inc., a leading provider of product development services, has hired John-Paul Perron as Principal Electrical Engineer. He will lead the company’s new electrical engineering division, broadening Goddard’s capabilities and enabling the company to more effectively meet the needs of its clients.



For the past twenty-three years, Goddard has provided expertise to help its clients address an array of mechanical engineering challenges. With John-Paul leading Goddard’s new electrical engineering division, the company’s core competencies have evolved to include crucial skills such as electromechanical systems development and sensor integration.

John-Paul joins Goddard with a decade of experience in electrical engineering, having worked for Stanley Black & Decker, Amazon, IBM and other leading companies.

“We are so excited to welcome John-Paul to the team. His experience and skill-set enable us to expand our offerings and work on an even wider range of product development challenges,” said founder & CEO Andrew Goddard.

To learn more about the exceptional people on Goddard’s team, visit www.goddardtech.com.

About Goddard: Goddard Inc. is a full-service engineering and industrial design firm specializing in the development of medical technology, life science and industrial products. Drawing from the collective expertise of its experienced designers and engineers, Goddard’s mission is to deliver outstanding solutions that positively impact lives.