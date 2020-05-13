Prestige Omni-Retail Leader Embraces the Opportunity to Expand Leadership Coaching for Field Support

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluma, the world’s first customizable platform to offer scalable, digital 1:1 and group coaching with highly experienced executive-quality coaches, announced a partnership with Sephora to provide executive coaching to 100 of its U.S. field employees including regional directors, district managers, and store directors. The partnership is a result of an initial pilot program that launched in late 2019 and has been extended through 2021.

“At Sephora, our people are our top priority. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shifts in store employees’ daily routine, we recognized quickly a need for us to adapt to these changes and provide support opportunities like digital coaching to our retail leadership teams,” said Gregg Ardizone, Senior Vice President of Stores for Sephora. “We are pleased to demonstrate our commitment to our employees by offering them opportunities to access virtual resources that will not only expand upon their leadership skills and expertise, but also gain valuable knowledge and best practices to navigate these uncertain times.”

“My main goal for the program was to continue to refine my leadership skills in direct report feedback, accountability and managing conflict. In partnership with my Pluma coach, we’ve built a plan customized to my desired outcomes, which includes ongoing exercises and feedback that provide insights into my areas of strengths and opportunities,” said Jason Tam, Regional Director for Sephora, Northeast. “An added benefit to the coaching program is the matching process with your coach to ensure compatibility and an enhanced learning and development journey.”

With this engagement, Sephora retail leaders will each work 1:1 with an executive coach through in-app messaging and video sessions to achieve specific personal and company objectives. Participants begin by completing a diagnostic self-assessment and 360° that has been customized by Sephora management. Leaders then choose a set of core development areas as the focal points of their coaching engagement.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sephora. As the leading prestige beauty retailer with more than 490 stores across the Americas, Sephora is redefining what it means to support its employees who are all currently working from home during these times of uncertainty,” said Alexandra Connell, Pluma’s Founder and CEO. “Through this partnership, Pluma has designed a unique curriculum to support Sephora’s store leadership teams including: ensuring teams remain focused, productive and motivated, keeping up team morale remotely, delegating and reprioritizing efforts while stores are closed, balancing life realities with remote work and other topics.”

Participants were selected based on a combination of succession planning, professional and personal development goals, and driving results as a leader, and Sephora will continue to evaluate the integration of additional leaders into Pluma’s program throughout the duration of the partnership.

About Pluma

Founded in 2015, Pluma is the world's only customizable digital platform offering executive-quality coaching that is personal, scalable, actionable and measurable. At Pluma, we are committed to leading with authenticity, and providing outstanding service. Pluma partners with Fortune 1000 clients and global enterprises including Adobe, Dropbox, and Gap Inc. to support and develop their employees so they can thrive as leaders.