Campbell, California, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keyssa, a leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity, today announced the company has secured a round of financing led by its strategic investors and with broad participation from Keyssa’s financial investors. Investors participating in the round include Intel Capital, Neuberger Berman, Alsop Louie Partners, VMS Deep Tech, McKinney Ventures, among others. Funding proceeds will be used to broaden commercialization of Keyssa’s breakthrough technology as well as support the ongoing development of Keyssa’s next-generation high-speed, low-power chip.

“We are pleased to have our long-time strategic partners continue their support of Keyssa’s mission,” said Eric Almgren, CEO of Keyssa. “Especially in these uncertain economic times, we are honored by this strong show of confidence in the technology, the team, and the progress we have made bringing major OEMs to market with our solution.”

“Keyssa is leading a revolution in product design with its high-speed contactless connectors that make ultra-thin devices possible and complex connectivity simple,” says David Flanagan, Vice President of Intel and Senior Managing Director of Intel Capital. “Keyssa continues to expand into new product categories with a growing list of OEMs and we’re excited to participate in this financing to fuel the growth.”

In addition to working with its strategic partners in their target markets, Keyssa is in mass production with leading OEMs in a wide range of applications, including smartphones, displays, tablets/notebooks, automotive, and medical. Investment will be used to market an entirely new use case - automated production line test – an application enabled with Keyssa’s new KSS104U. The KSS104U is an embedded, single-chip, USB 2 link that automates the production line test of IoT devices as well as any consumer electronic product or component, substantially lowering the overall test time.

About Keyssa

Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. developed its breakthrough Kiss Connectivity solution, based on a proprietary solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequencies (EHF) to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer – securely and simply. With over 280 patent filings, Keyssa reinvented the connector. Keyssa has volume implementations in a range of markets, including mobile, consumer electronics, displays, automotive, medical, and factory automation.

