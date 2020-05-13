SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Business Cloud, today announced its participation in the Unilever “United for America” project as a technology partner. The initiative, which launched in March and includes a “National Day of Service” on May 21, will contribute more than $20 million worth of products, services and financial support for Americans in need.



Domo is donating the use of the Domo platform and the expertise of its people to help Unilever monitor the philanthropic program’s supply chain, track donations and manage and understand the effect of volunteer hours. This data will help Unilever quantify the impact of the donations that will be made during its National Day of Service and share that information with executive team members, brand managers, logistics partners, retailers and volunteers. Additionally, Domo’s COVID-19 Tracker will allow Unilever to layer in, on its United for America website , up-to-date coronavirus data aggregated from organizations including the CDC, World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer and other reputable sources to help people understand the changing status of the disease.

“As a Domo customer, we’ve seen the game-changing impact that immediate access to great data can have on teams and organizations. We want to ensure this initiative lands in a concrete way to help and support communities in need. We believe that data-driven insights visible to all involved will help us understand our impact. This partnership with Domo allows us to take full advantage of the platform’s real-time, 100% cloud-based capabilities to track the impact of the United for America program, providing the right insights that empower us to go fast, go big and go bold in supporting those in need,” noted Alessandro Ventura, CIO of Unilever North America.

Josh James, Domo Founder and CEO said, “We’re honored to partner with Unilever in United for America and are humbled by their swift and sizable response to this pandemic. Domo was built for times like these when speed and agility are imperative. By arming all those involved with easy to understand data, we can help them accomplish powerful things.”

This volunteer effort aligns with Domo’s proactive approach to corporate social responsibility and continues to connect the company with its customers in innovative ways that impact communities throughout the globe.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo, Domo Business Cloud and Domo is the Business Cloud are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Domo, Inc.

pr@domo.com