New York, USA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by Research Dive states that the Global Contactless Payment Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% and is projected to garner a revenue of $20,340.3 million during the period of forecast from 2019 to 2026. The global market is segmented on the basis of device type, industry vertical, and region. The report delivers in-depth insights on opportunities, vital segments, restraints, drivers, and prominent players of the global market. Our analysts stated that the growing acceptance and increasing demand for contactless payments all across the globe are significant factors driving the growth of global contactless payment market. Furthermore, the vivid innovations in digital economy platform is likely to create massive growth opportunities in the global industry. However, the higher cost of deployment of contactless payment technology is projected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Mobile Handsets to Dominate the Market

On the basis of device type, the global industry is segmented into mobile handsets, NFC chips, point of sales terminals, smart cards, and others. The mobile handsets held the largest market share in 2018 with $2,175.0 million revenue share and is anticipated to surpass $5,288.5 million during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the growing usage of smartphones all over the globe. Furthermore, personalized experiences, growing disposable income, and higher speed of contactless transactions will propel the market growth by the end of 2026.

BFSI Segment to be Most Profitable in the Industry

On the basis of industry vertical, the global market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, transportation, hospitality, government, and others. The BFSI segment is estimated to be most lucrative and is anticipated to reach up to $3,376.5 million by the end of 2026. Innovative & secure technology and an up surge in contactless cards are expected to impel the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the retail segment is expected to have significant market share in the industry and is projected to garner $4,088.4 million revenue by 2026. This is majorly due to the technological advancements, favorable government policies, and a huge growth in income and urbanization of people.

Europe Region to Witness Fastest Growth

Depending on the region, the global contactless payment market is segmented into North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Europe contactless payment market accounted for $2,610.0 million 2018 and is estimated to surpass $6,305.5 million during the forecast period. This segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2026 owing to rising support for digital payments, mobile payments, and contact less payments in this region. Along with Europe, the North America market for contactless payment held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to register $6,712.3 million by the end of 2026. This is primarily due to the growing strategic collaborations between major market players such as partnerships and tie-ups in this region.

Top #10 Prominent Players of the Industry

Ingenico Group. VeriFone, Inc. VERIMATRIX Paycor, Inc Castles Technology On Track Innovations LTD. SumUp Inc. C.Bitel. Alcineo Infineon Technologies AG.

These players are adopting several strategies such as tie-ups, strategic alliances, and novel product developments to maintain a strong position in the global industry.





