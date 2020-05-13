Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, today announced the national launch of Instant Access, which enables new members to access a car with a smartphone and drive within minutes of joining, providing on-demand flexibility for essential trips.

Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, today announced the national launch of Instant Access, which enables new members to access a car with a smartphone and drive within minutes of joining, providing on-demand flexibility for essential trips.

BOSTON, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when people desire the safety and reliability of a private vehicle, Zipcar has improved the speed and ease for drivers to sign up and book a Zipcar, allowing members to affordably access a car without the financial burden and hassles of owning one. Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network, today announced the national launch of Instant Access, which enables new members to access a car with a smartphone and drive within minutes of joining, providing on-demand flexibility for essential trips.



With Instant Access, new members joining Zipcar online will have their identity confirmed by matching a valid driver’s license with a “selfie” submitted by the member. Within minutes, an eligible member will be reviewed and, if approved, can instantly access Zipcar vehicles across the U.S. using a smartphone.

According to Zipcar President Tracey Zhen, “Shortening the time it takes from joining Zipcar to booking a vehicle has been one of our members’ biggest requests, and we are proud that we can now make that possible. Bringing people more immediate access to reliable and cost-effective transportation has never been more important, as urbanites face new economic challenges and uncertainty in pandemic-times.”

Through Instant Access, members can now have on-demand, self-service access to a Zipcar within minutes, utilizing only their smartphone. Zipcar will continue to send Zipcards to members and recommends always having a Zipcard on hand in the event a phone is not charged or connected. Up until this point, Zipcar has primarily utilized RFID-enabled Zipcards to enable members to access its fleet.

New offerings for essential driving needs

Zipcar, considered an essential service during the coronavirus pandemic, has adjusted its offerings to meet members’ needs for affordable, on-demand access to a vehicle during the crisis. In select cities, Zipcar has recently introduced Dedicated Zipcar , which offers exclusive use of the same vehicle for five or seven days a week, and a Stay Local Plan , which offers up to 50% reduced hourly rates plus a fee for mileage as a cost-efficient option for short-distance local trips.

To help support healthcare organizations and providers during the COVID-19 crisis, Zipcar is now also offering a monthly Dedicated Zipcar discount through June 30, 2020, as well as a dedicated fleet to provide healthcare organizations exclusive 24/7 access to vehicles for their employees’ use. To learn more, visit www.zipcar.com/healthcare .

Access to a car, without the cost and hassles of ownership

During the current economic crisis, rethinking car ownership is one of the most significant ways people can save money. Owning a car can be one of the biggest household budget busters, with monthly car payments, the cost and hassles of insurance, gas, parking, maintenance, repairs, and more. The financial advantages of car sharing could result in an estimated average savings of $633 per month1 (or $7,596 per year) compared to owning a car. With each Zipcar trip, gas, secondary insurance, parking, and maintenance are included in the cost of a reservation.

For more information on Zipcar’s fully on-demand, self-service solution, Instant Access, and how the company is introducing new transportation solutions as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, please visit www.zipcar.com/covid19.

____________________________

1 2019 Zipcar Member Data compared to 2019 AAA Cost of Driving Report

About Zipcar

Zipcar is the world’s leading car-sharing network, driven by a mission to enable simple and responsible urban living. With its wide variety of self-service vehicles available by the hour, day or week, Zipcar operates in urban areas and university campuses in nearly 500 cities and towns. Zipcar offers the most comprehensive, most convenient and most flexible car-sharing options available. Zipcar is a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAR), a leading global provider of mobility solutions. More information is available at www.zipcar.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36db9694-60bb-4e0b-9236-85cdd749e201

Media Contact: Ashley Leduc | Communications Manager |