Addresses Important Requirements for Safely Reopening American Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp ( GTXO ), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020 today announced the addition of two new products expanding its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) offerings. The first product is a Smart Face Shield equipped with an NFC sensor, which can monitor how often the shield is worn, by whom, when it was last cleaned, and a whole host of vital safety related information. The Smart Face Shield is manufactured in Northern California and can be branded with a company’s logo and can be shipped within days from receipt of order. GTX is utilizing its NFC middleware platform for data storage, and enterprise customers will have available to them full transparency on how their equipment is being used in their workplaces.

“As part of our commitment to bring the supply chain back to our country and help businesses reopen safely, we are introducing smart wearable technology, ‘Made in America’ products, that can be shipped in days directly to businesses across the country that need protective equipment for their employees and customers in order to reopen in a safe and compliant matter,” said Patrick Bertagna, CEO of GTX Corp. “We also partnered with a factory located in Los Angeles, which is manufacturing for us a 70 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer that kills 99.9 percent of germs. These new products are not only helping California’s local workers get back to work; the products are empowering businesses throughout the U.S. to buy American-made goods and responsibly get our economy back up and running.”

GTX Corp’s updated, full-line of PPE can be found on GTX Corp’s dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode ‘open4biz’ and get a discount on your first order).

About GTX Corp



GTX Corp ( GTXO ) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company’s customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.



GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com



