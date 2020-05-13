BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Hayward Pool Products launched OmniPL—the newest member of the industry-leading Omni automation family—to pool builders across the country. The versatile new smart pool and spa control system is designed to bring the capabilities of Hayward’s state-of-the-art OmniLogic® system, including the intuitive, easy-to-install Omni platform and recently redesigned app, to pool builders looking for robust control at a mid-range price.



OmniPL offers an affordable way for builders to install the modern capabilities their customers expect. The system can control up to eight variable-speed pumps and is salt-ready, even coming integrated with a Hayward TCell940 salt cell if desired. It also features exclusive OmniDirect Mode™, which provides added lighting color options, dimming capability and more when paired with most new Hayward ColorLogic® LED lights.

Like all products in the Omni automation family, OmniPL was designed to be simple and intuitive for the pool owner to use, while decreasing the time builders spend ordering, installing and supporting the system.

With an external display and a 15-foot cord, OmniPL is easy to install and operate anywhere. Scalable in design to grow with consumers’ backyards, it comes equipped with four relays but can be easily upgraded to six or eight. Its touchscreen controller makes installation and programming quick and simple—and because it uses the same platform as the rest of the Omni family, builders don’t have to learn a whole new system.

For pool owners, the web-enabled version of OmniPL offers backyard access from anywhere via the redesigned OmniLogic app, plus flexible compatibility with all Omni remotes. It even works with Google Home® and Amazon® Alexa® for voice control of pool and spa features.

A long-awaited solution for mid-range pools, OmniPL is poised to change the way the industry thinks about automation—and become the go-to system for smart builders coast-to-coast. Like all products in Hayward’s trade-exclusive Expert Line™, OmniPL is only available from pool professionals and it is not permitted for sale online.

For more information, please contact:

Nicole Manzione

908.351.5400 x4242

pr@hayward.com

About Hayward Industries, Inc.

Hayward Industries Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of both residential and commercial pool and spa equipment, as well as industrial flow control products built on safety and reliability. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub®, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™ CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

Hayward products are sold worldwide. For more information contact Hayward at (908) 351-5400 or visit Hayward.com.

Google Home® is a trademark Google, LLC., and Amazon® and Alexa® are trademarks of Amazon Technologies, Inc. Neither of these companies is affiliated with Hayward Industries, Inc. nor endorses this product.