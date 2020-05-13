Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Value  
The Company announces:  
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12 May, 2020) of £34.93m.
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 12 May, 2020) of £34.93m.
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 12 May 2020  was:  
  Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 63.86p54,700,002
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 63.58p 
Ordinary share price 51.40p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (19.51)% 
   
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 12/05/2020 