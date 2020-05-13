

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



13 May 2020



Net Asset Value



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 11 May 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 66.7 pence per share.



The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 22 May 2020, to those shareholders on the register on 01 May 2020.



For further information, please contact:



Kate Tidbury



Octopus Investments Limited



Tel: 0800 316 2295

