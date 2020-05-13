SEATTLE, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global patient lateral transfer devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 266.18 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing launches of patient lateral transfer devices, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) such as stroke, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal diseases in healthcare workers, and increasing acquisition and agreements. These are expected to aid in growth of the market.

According to the State of the Nation Stroke statistics, February 2018, around 100,000 people suffer from stroke annually in the UK out of which two third survivors are discharged from hospitals with some kind of disability, making stoke the leading cause of disability in the UK.

Similarly, the Stroke Foundation, Australia estimated that in 2017, around 475,000 people have survived the effects of stroke in Australia and 65% of the survivors suffer from a disability. Hence, such high prevalence of stroke is likely to propel growth of the patient lateral transfer devices market over the forecast period.

Moreover, key players are focusing on various inorganic strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships to enhance presence in the patient lateral transfer devices market, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2016, Stryker Corporation acquired Sage Products, LLC (“Sage”) in order to enhance its product portfolio of patient cleaning and hygiene, turning and positioning devices.

Furthermore, the demand of patient lateral transfer devices has increased due increased number of hospitalizations of patients with the COVID-19 disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, April 24, 2020, the cumulative rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 is approximately 29.2 per 100,000.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global patient lateral transfer devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. This is owing to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders in healthcare workers. According to the article published in the BMC Journal, in February 2019, around 37% of lower back pain globally is occupation related which occurs in professionals such as miners and health care workers (HCWs).

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global market over the forecast period, owing to high presence of key players such as Hovertech International and Stryker Corporation and rising technological advancement in patient lateral transfer devices. For instance, HoverSling Repositioning Sheet of Hovertech International can be used for all patient handling tasks such as lateral transfers, positioning, turning, and vertical lifting by the healthcare workers.

Key players operating in the global patient lateral transfer devices market include—

Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Airpal Inc., Hovertech International, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries Inc., EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc., Air-Matt Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Scan Medical, and Samarit Medical AG

Market Segmentation:

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Product Type: Air Assisted Transfer Device Regular Mattresses Split-leg Mattresses Half Mattresses Slide Sheets Transfer Accessories

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Material Type: Single Patient Use Reusable

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



