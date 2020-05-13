PLEASANT GROVE, UT, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, Inc., the market leader of C-UAS security and defense solutions, announced today that it has completed the first phase of the US Department of Transportation’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program (UAS IPP) in North Carolina. As part of the program, Fortem is conducting tests to monitor the airspace around WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, tracking manned flights alongside the UPS Delivery Corridor, delivering medical test samples safely and quickly via unmanned drones. Fortem was able to accurately and consistently track incoming medical helicopter traffic, providing real-time alerts to Airmap, an unmanned service supplier, thereby helping to enable a safe and secure airspace for flight. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) Division of Aviation partners, including WakeMed Hospital, are testing drone operations that will soon go beyond a pilot’s visual line of sight (BVLOS), to provide efficient and safe drone operations with the ultimate goal of helping to improve healthcare access for all North Carolinians.

Fortem Technologies will continue to provide situational awareness of potential collisions with manned aircraft for the UAS operators in the WakeMed area. Using Fortem’s award-winning TrueView™ radar, and SkyDome® software system, Fortem ensures that UAS operations and drone deliveries do not interfere with medical helicopters flying in and out of the area and can alert drone operators of any potential non-cooperative aircraft in the vicinity.

“By monitoring the airspace and creating a service that ensures the safe use of unmanned air vehicles, we will expand from these initial drone deliveries to greater geographical reach and more sophisticated roles for unmanned drones,” said Adam Robertson, CTO of Fortem Technologies. “With Fortem’s ability to offer real time data and analysis of airborne threats, we can start to see additional support for things like search and rescue operations, first responders, and increased shipments of critical supplies to remote locations. None of this can happen without the trust that our systems are effective and safe.”

“Ensuring the safety of manned aviation is paramount for unmanned flight operations, yet successful coordination of the two is not an easy task,” said Basil Yap, UAS Program Manager, NCDOT. “The phase one testing has shown promising results and we are hopeful the phase two operations will provide the information we need to receive a beyond-visual-line-of-sight waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration.”

Fortem will continue to provide situational awareness and secure the airspace into the next phase of the program. NCDOT, as part of the USDOT UAS IPP, will continue to support its partners’ operations at WakeMed throughout the year until the program’s conclusion in October. Fortem is working with the NCDOT’s other partners to move operations at the WakeMed campus to beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BLVOS), and ultimately expand operations to additional WakeMed facility in the Raleigh area.

About Fortem TrueView radar

TrueView is the world leader in low SWAP-C electronically scanned phased array radar - the gold standard in radar technology. It delivers best-in-class, real-world range, resolution, accuracy and clutter rejection. TrueView is the only radar to use AI at the Edge for superior detection, tracking and classification. Deeply integrated into the DroneHunter and SkyDome systems, TrueView can be scaled for complete coverage in complex and topologically challenging environments.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security and defense for an autonomous world. Fortem’s end-to-end solutions provide the location of all objects in the sky over designated areas - from sites to cities or entire regions – to create, manage and enforce designated boundaries autonomously. Some of the world’s leading airports, hospitals, sports stadiums and defense establishments use Fortem’s innovative technologies. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by DCVC, Boeing, Signia Venture Partners, Mubadala Capital Ventures and others. More at www.fortemtech.com.

About the UAS Integration Pilot Program

In May 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration selected the NC Department of Transportation as one of 10 participants in its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program (UAS IPP), which involves implementing drone programs to integrate emerging technology into current state and federal regulations.

The UAS Integration Pilot Program is an opportunity for state, local and tribal governments to partner with private sector entities, such as UAS operators or manufacturers, and gather data on the efficiency of drone programs.

Natalie Schoen Fortem Technologies 616-799-5151 natalie@bamcommunications.biz